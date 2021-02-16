Midlands Voices: Lawmakers' study shows the enormous stress on Nebraska child care

By many accounts, Nebraska is faring better economically than other states. We rank highest in the nation in workforce participation and lowest in unemployment. Yet my colleagues and I know COVID-19 still takes a toll on Nebraskans. The Legislature has the obligation to set budget and policy decisions that allow and encourage our economy to flourish. I am committed to doing just that.

Recently, the Appropriations Committee submitted an interim study report to the full Legislature on Legislative Resolution 390 assessing the fiscal and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nebraska’s early childhood workforce and the early childhood care and education system. This study increased our understanding of how foundational child care is to everything Nebraska depends on economically.

While we rank highest in workforce participation, we consistently rank in the top five states with children under age 6 who have all available parents in the workforce. That’s a tough statistic when you consider 91% of Nebraska counties don’t have sufficient child care capacity to meet current demand. Twelve counties do not have a single licensed child care provider.