Government-backed monopolies tend to have a chilling effect on innovation and market growth.

So Legislative Bill 505 arrived in Lincoln’s Legislative chambers with all the warmth of a January snowstorm. This bill would hand control of Nebraska’s emerging electric vehicle charging industry to the state’s power companies. This move would leave the state’s private businesses — and the innovation and market growth we are known for — on the outside looking in.

As the owner and operator of a travel center in Lincoln, I have been exploring the possibility of installing EV charging stations. We have the ideal location, the amenities and the experience that drivers have come to expect when they stop during a road trip.

If LB 505 were signed into law, I would have serious qualms about investing anything to help grow this new industry. While I would have to spend my own money on EV chargers, this legislation would allow power companies to build, own and operate EV charging stations, using ratepayer money.

Not only does this proposal hurt everyday Nebraskans who will see higher power bills — regardless of whether they own an EV or not — it discourages business growth and development. The retailers along our interstates who want to begin offering EV charging will keep their investment in their pocket because the risk of being undercut by the power company is too great.

Allowing the power company to extend its monopoly over the evolving EV charging marketplace will eliminate competition, kill innovation and deincentivize entrepreneurial investments.

This bill also does nothing to address Nebraska’s lack of a rate structure for EV charging. Rather than develop an industry-wide rate for the resale of electricity, Nebraska’s utilities continue applying “demand charges” on businesses’ monthly power bills. These fees are based on the maximum amount of electricity used at any point during the billing cycle, rather than an aggregate value.

EV charging utilizes a large amount of power at once, and in the early stages of EV adoption, a retailer is not likely to have a steady stream of customers. This means the retailer will could easily incur a hefty monthly demand charge, without enough customers to offset the fee.

Utilities in Oklahoma, Alabama and Mississippi have adopted EV-specific rates, acknowledging that demand charges make it impossible to turn a profit selling EV charging. LB 505 is silent on demand charges.

Businesses survey the environment before making an investment. If LB 505 advances, potential EV charging providers will see that Nebraska has no rate structure for EV charging and has given the power companies latitude to undercut private investment at any point — and they will take their investment elsewhere.

With just 3,000 EVs in Nebraska, the EV market is still in its infancy. And the EV charging market is just as young. But we are laying the groundwork right now for an industry that is likely to expand dramatically in the coming decades, so it is crucial for us to get it right.

Unfortunately, this proposed legislation sends us in the wrong direction.