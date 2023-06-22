In due course, the Nebraska Supreme Court will consider whether LB 574, which prohibits abortion after 12 weeks of gestation and prohibits gender transition surgeries, violates the one subject limitation of Article III, section 14, of the Nebraska Constitution.

The first question is, what legal test will the Court use to determine whether the bill has “more than one subject.”

Historically, the test the Court has used is, “Where a bill has but one general object, no matter how comprehensive that object may be, and contains no matters not germane thereto, and the title clearly expresses the subject of the bill, it does not violate Article III, section 14 of the Constitution.” Peterson v. Hancock, 155 Neb. 801 (1952).

This test was used by the Nebraska Supreme Court in Anderson v. Tiemann, 182 Neb. 393 (1967), to approve “taxation” as a general object in order to uphold a legislative bill that provided for a sales tax, use tax, income tax, and a franchise tax.

Using this test in a 1990 opinion, Attorney General Bob Spire identified “crimes and punishments” as a general object.

In 2014, in Loontjer v. Gale, 288 Neb. 973 (2014) the Nebraska Supreme Court adopted a more stringent test for “one subject” in the case of initiative petitions and constitutional amendments proposed by the legislature. That test is, “Where the limits of a proposed law, having natural and necessary connection with each other, and, together, are part of one general subject, the proposal is single and not a dual proposition.”

A majority of the Court used this test to hold that an initiative petition for a constitutional amendment to comprehensively deal with the issue of medical marijuana contained more than one subject. State ex rel. Wagner v. Evnen, 307 Neb. 142 (2020).

However, the Court has never changed the more lenient rule for legislative bills, which allows for “comprehensive” general objects such as “taxation” or “crimes and punishments.”

If the Court continues with this approach, it appears that the provisions of LB 574 all fall under the general object of “regulation of medical procedures” and the bill will be upheld.

However, as the dissenting opinion in the initiative petition case of State ex rel. McNally vs. Evnen, 307 Neb. 103 (2020) (the casino gambling case) said, “Whether a proposed amendment’s provisions deal with a single subject matter depends on how narrowly or broadly the subject matter is defined.”

Picking up on this concept, the opponents of LB 574 will argue that “regulation of medical procedures” is too broad a definition of LB 574’s subject matter. They will argue that there are two subjects, abortion and transgender medical treatment.

But as the dissent in State ex rel. Wagner v. Evnen, 307 Neb. 142 (2020) (the marijuana case) said, “The requirements of a single subject rule must not become a license for the judiciary to exercise a pedantic tyranny over efforts to change the law.” (Internal quotation marks omitted).

A majority of the Nebraska Supreme Court, using the “natural and necessary” test, have made it extraordinarily difficult for citizens to use the initiative petition process. The Court will need to be careful in the LB 574 case not to “exercise pedantic tyranny” over the Legislature.