“The Nebraska Heartbeat Bill” (LB 626) seems to be more about who makes decisions about abortion than abortion itself. LB 626 makes it clear that certain lawmakers believe the Nebraska Unicameral should make decisions about abortion. Is this really the wisest way to make serious decisions that will affect the lives of Nebraska citizens for generations to come?
LB 626 contains the sentence, “Unborn child means an individual living member of the species homo sapiens, throughout the embryonic and fetal stages of development to full gestation and childbirth.”
While that seems clear enough, aren’t adult women also “individual living members of the species homo sapiens?” Part of being a member of the species homo sapiens is the ability to make intelligent, rational decisions based on a level of wisdom that is beyond that of any other living creature. Without that ability, homo sapiens would simply be another species in the animal world.
Yet, LB 626 does not acknowledge any such intellectual ability in adult women as it does not allow women to have any say in their health care when it comes to the issue of abortion unless their opinions match the opinion of the 2023 Nebraska Unicameral. It is not only the intellectual capacity of women that is ignored. The intellectual capacity of physicians is ignored in the same way. Any physician that would disagree with the requirements of LB 626 has no voice.
Any decision regarding pregnancy requires wisdom, knowledge and understanding of individual situations, not politics. LB 626 is politics. There is a place for politics. That place is not in making sensitive, individual decisions with regard to pregnancies for generations to come.
There is a saying that goes, “A camel is a horse designed by committee.” LB 626 is that camel. The author of LB 626 has stated that this bill does not reflect her personal opinion but rather the adjustments she needed to make in order to get the votes needed to pass the bill. That’s politics. Another senator has indicated he will attempt to amend LB 626 to allow abortions up to 12 weeks of pregnancy. That’s politics. Those changes and others that may come are a part of making LB 626 a camel ... a horse designed by committee.
Nebraska citizens deserve better than that. Nebraska women — all women — deserve the dignity of allowing them to make decisions about their pregnancies based on their wisdom and knowledge of their personal situations that are informed by medical professionals who are allowed to offer their wisdom and knowledge.
Ronald Reagan said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’” I have great respect for the Nebraska Unicameral. However, Nebraska citizens don’t need the Unicameral’s help when it comes to their reproductive decisions. Nebraska citizens will be far better off it the Unicameral trusted them to make sensitive, personal decisions based on their wisdom and understanding of their own situations.
