Since 1990, 48 states have passed legislation to expand educational opportunity for more children. They recognize that not every child learns the same way, has the same needs or is happy at every school, and, therefore, no child should be constrained to just one option.

Forty-eight states recognize this, and so do parents. A parent knows the pain of watching a child struggle — academically, emotionally, or both — because his or her school is the wrong fit.

My family was blessed with many choices. We could move to a different public school district and we did. We could choose a private school option and we did. This changed the course of my children’s lives. I did not think of it as school choice — the hot button, overly politicalized issue we hear about today. I thought about it as my obligation and duty to do the best I could for my children.

So, why should the potential of other children, too many of whom are struggling, and who have no control over their family’s income or ZIP code, be limited?

I have yet to hear an acceptable answer. Instead, debunked talking points from special interests that benefit from a single, government-controlled education system.

Two weeks ago, a Westside school board member editorialized against the Opportunity Scholarship Act — LB 753.

This legislation will generate more scholarship funds for children so their families can choose an option they may not otherwise afford. Every year, scholarship organizations turn away hundreds of children due to lack of enough charitable donations. The funding for LB 753 comes from incentivizing donations to non-profit scholarship organizations, not come from public schools.

Under LB 753, a family chooses an approved or accredited school, which must comply with myriad accountability measures. Of course, the best form of education accountability is empowering parents to choose an option that works for them.

When a family leaves a public school, that school retains local tax dollars, but relinquishes responsibility to educate the child. In states with scholarship programs, this leads to significant revenue savings, which can be reinvested in state priorities. The claim that a scholarship tax credit for vulnerable children is public funding of private schools makes as much sense as concluding that the ultimate beneficiary of a food assistance program is a supermarket, not a person in need.

Public schools do not accept all students. Westside, for instance, relies heavily on option enrollment as almost 2,000 students opt into that district. When this happens, the state sends the district more than $10,500 per child. Westside can — and does — turn kids away every year. Public school districts in Nebraska regularly deny option enrollment to children with special needs.

We must work together to build an ecosystem of educational opportunity where every child finds a school he or she loves. Fostering choice leads to more diverse options. Florida, for instance, has numerous high achieving schools serving children from lower-income families with specific special needs, such as autism or dyslexia. Many of these schools rely on the state’s scholarship program, which was passed into law in 2001 and serves thousands of children.

In 2003, lower-income children in Florida ranked 33rd in the country on the National Assessment for Educational Progress (NAEP). In 2019, that ranking rose to number one. Student outcomes have improved across the board for all children, including in public schools.

My family had choices. Many of my colleagues in the Legislature have the means to exercise school choice. Yet, some who never attended a public school, or who send their own children to private school, fight hard to prevent poor families from having that same option.

This is simply unjust. For too long we have been complicit in extinguishing the potential of children already dealt an unfair hand. It is past time to give opportunity to all.