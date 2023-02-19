Legislative Bill 753 (the proposed “Opportunity Scholarships Act”) will likely be headed for legislative floor debate soon. We believe passage of the bill would create unreasonable tax credits and result in inappropriate use of tax dollars.

Under LB 753, individuals or entities making charitable donations to a scholarship granting organization (SGO) would receive a tax credit (rather than a tax deduction) for their donation. The benefit of these scholarship donations would be far superior to other forms of charitable gifting from a tax standpoint. Your donation to United Way, TeamMates or most other non-private education causes would receive less favorable treatment. Why should that be the case?

For example, under LB 753, individuals or entities can receive a credit equal to 100% of their total contributions or 50% of their income tax liability, whichever amount is smaller. In fact, according to analysis conducted by OpenSky Policy Institute, donors to an SGO could receive a tax benefit 14.5-times greater than they would for donating to a non-SGO or public-school foundation.

Additionally, as a 100% tax credit, these are otherwise taxable dollars that would exit our tax base (and not be available to pay for any state services, including funding for public schools). The bill stipulates that the available amount of tax credits starts at $25 million and can almost double every three years.

Put simply, this bill reroutes state funds to private schools that do not provide equal access for all Nebraska children or transparency or accountability with respect to those funds. While we respect that there is a role for private education as a choice for some Nebraskans, we feel strongly that state funds should not be diverted away from the majority of Nebraska’s children in order to benefit a select few.

When state funds are in play, equal access to services should be a paramount objective for our legislators, and the fact is that private schools simply do not provide equal access to all children. By virtue of the fact that they are privately funded, private schools may deny admission to any student and aren’t required to provide the services that some students require.

Additionally, due to geographic limitations, special needs, religious ideologies and other permitted exclusions, private schools are not a viable alternative for most Nebraska children. This is not effective school choice or “opportunity” for all Nebraskans.

We are also surprised at the lack of accountability this bill provides. We see no requirement for disclosure regarding the ownership of SGOs, a process for measuring the efficacy of these scholarships on student achievement, or accountability for the institutions who ultimately receive these funds.

If this was truly about opportunity for improved student achievement, we’d see a demand for the same type of accountability the bill’s supporters rightfully require from our public schools, including mandated state testing, open meetings, compliance with public records requests, increased parental involvement, and elected boards, because we’d want to ensure that our kids are being taught a curriculum we support and they are truly receiving the educational benefits we’ve been promised.

Those who support private education benefitting from public funds should support private education that’s accountable for those public funds.

The state is mandated to provide Nebraska’s children with a free PUBLIC, not private, education and one must believe that’s because we expect transparency from our educators. We believe strengthening the public school system remains the best, fairest way to ensure our children’s future success.

Ask yourself (and your state senator) who really benefits from the extraordinary treatment of charitable giving in this bill? Do just a select few benefit? Does this bill provide the transparency and accountability Nebraska taxpayers rightfully expect and deserve? Is this bill fair to students with special needs? Does it set the state up for future fiscal challenges by eroding the tax base?

We think this bill poses more questions than answers, and we encourage you to contact your state senator and provide your opinion on its hazards.