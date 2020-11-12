Midlands Voices: Legal process is best way to achieve public trust in the election

A lot of politicians are demanding that the Trump campaign not legally challenge the preliminary vote counts in a number of states because, they say, it undermines public confidence in the election results. In fact, it is just the opposite. Roughly 70 million Americans voted for Trump in this election. When most of them went to bed on election night, Trump led by hundreds of thousands of votes in several swing states. By the next morning, those leads had largely vanished. In order for millions of Trump voters to have confidence in the results of the election, they need to be assured that the election in those states was conducted as required by law. Being “assured” by politicians and the news media that everything was done properly does not assure them. Biden supporters and the news media should welcome the Trump campaign lawsuits if they truly want the voters to trust the final election results. If the Trump campaign cannot prove that certain votes were improperly counted, then most Trump voters will accept the results. They will not accept the results as things now stand. Why? Consider these few examples. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Alito twice had to order Pennsylvania officials to segregate ballots arriving after election day so that their validity can be determined. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating election irregularities in several states. A postal worker in one state said orders were given to postmark ballots for an earlier date than they were actually received by the post office. Election workers have signed sworn statements that they were ordered to alter ballots. Many other specific allegations of impropriety have been made in several states. The way to achieve public confidence in the election results is for evidence of these allegations to be presented to the courts to determine if they are true and, if they are true, whether it changes the outcome of the presidential election. Election lawsuits are not new to this election. Al Gore litigated the result of the 2000 presidential election until nearly mid-December, when the U.S. Supreme Court put an end to it. Supporting and completing the legal process is the best way to assure the voters that they can have confidence in the final election results. Don Stenberg is a former Nebraska attorney general and the author of a new book, “Eavesdropping on Lucifer.”