In the Episcopal Church and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), we believe that all people are created in the image of God and are beloved children of God.

As followers of Jesus, we endeavor to live into God’s call to love our neighbors sacrificially and unconditionally. In recent years, our denominations have each engaged in deep conversation, prayer and discernment about human gender identity and sexuality. While our denominations are not of one mind on these central aspects of what it means to be God’s beloved children, we have come to believe that it is possible for us to live together in peace, even when we disagree.

Both of our denominations call upon all those baptized in Christ to strive for justice and peace among all people, to respect the dignity of every human being, and to honor the image of God in others by doing everything in our collective and personal power to meet their basic human needs and to empower them to flourish.

It is plain to see by bills filed in the Nebraska Legislature and across the country (such as LB 574 and LB 575) that justice and peace for the LGBTQIA+ community and those who care for them are currently under attack. These bills do not respect the dignity of LGBTQIA+ Nebraskans. These bills dishonor those who are doing their utmost to discover how they bear the image of God within themselves and in relationship to the people they love.

Gender-affirming care offers the hope of recognizing oneself in the mirror, of being validated in one’s sense of self, and of knowing that one is created in the divine image and beloved of God the Creator. As Christians, our faith compels us to advocate for the best standards of care for transgender children and adults. We believe Christians are called to act to relieve suffering and to ensure that every person may access appropriate care for their bodies, minds and spirits. We faithfully hold the position that God calls us to meet the needs of transgender individuals, and to empower them to flourish through the means of care which medical and therapeutic professionals continue to hold up as the gold standard.

With our transgender siblings and all LGBTQIA+ Nebraskans, their families, friends, and medical advisors, we stand in opposition to legislation that attempts to interfere with access to medical and psychological care. Such legislation violates the human dignity we seek to uphold.

