Midlands Voices: Legislative investigation of Mead ethanol plant definitely needed

Of course, a main concern is for the residents who live near the plant and those who live on or near the land where insecticide- and fungicide-treated seed has polluted the soil, water and air. Those closest to the problem deserve answers to why there were so many missteps in the handling of AltEn. They deserve remediation of the environmental hazards in the most affected areas.

In addition, there is no evidence that the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) has ever been on site to test the workers or former employees for any possible health risks due to exposure to insecticides and fungicides. A team from UNMC and Creighton University has stepped up to study the situation, but there needs to be legislative action.

Unfortunately, there are additional concerns. The Mead Cattle Company, adjacent to the AltEn plant, has not been testing the cattle for insecticide and fungicide contamination. Since beef gets comingled with beef from other sites as it is processed, shipped and sold, there is no telling how widespread the contamination might be.