Midlands Voices: Legislative investigation of Mead ethanol plant definitely needed

I am writing in support of a special legislative committee to investigate the environmental crisis in Mead, Neb., at the AltEn ethanol plant and its surrounding area.
This mishandled plant that has been using insecticide- and fungicide-treated seeds to produce ethanol, gained the attention not only of Nebraska media but also it has been covered initially by the British newspaper The Guardian, and since it has been covered by the Associated Press and other media with national audiences. Environmental mismanagement is not what Nebraska wants to be known for (for a list of these and other coverage visit: https://www.sierraclub.org/nebraska/alten-crisis).
The state has filed a lawsuit against AltEn, and the Legislature passed a bill (LB 507) that prohibits the use of treated seeds for producing ethanol. Regarding the lawsuit, Gov. Ricketts said: “This is a company that is terribly managed and has demonstrated consistent lack of compliance with the directions of our environmental laws and our department of environment and the energy.” Ricketts, a strong supporter of ethanol, said AltEn: “does not reflect the ethanol industry in Nebraska.”
But this environmental disaster did not just recently surface. AltEn has a long record of noncompliance to environmental laws and policies, and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has been lax in its oversight and control of AltEn’s practices that threaten people, flora and fauna.
Of course, a main concern is for the residents who live near the plant and those who live on or near the land where insecticide- and fungicide-treated seed has polluted the soil, water and air. Those closest to the problem deserve answers to why there were so many missteps in the handling of AltEn. They deserve remediation of the environmental hazards in the most affected areas.
In addition, there is no evidence that the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) has ever been on site to test the workers or former employees for any possible health risks due to exposure to insecticides and fungicides. A team from UNMC and Creighton University has stepped up to study the situation, but there needs to be legislative action.
Unfortunately, there are additional concerns. The Mead Cattle Company, adjacent to the AltEn plant, has not been testing the cattle for insecticide and fungicide contamination. Since beef gets comingled with beef from other sites as it is processed, shipped and sold, there is no telling how widespread the contamination might be.
It is concerning that AltEn and the Mead Cattle Company both received COVID relief funds — $210,000 and $500,000 respectively. It also gives one pause that a company (Safe Harbors Environmental Services) hired to help with the clean up at AltEn has had a spotty record for its practices – most recently being fined $790,000 for violations of multiple environmental laws in Nebraska. In addition, AltEn is in arrears for back taxes of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
In a state noted for its beef and ethanol production, it is essential that Nebraska gets a handle on this situation so as not to sully two of our largest industries. Thus, the need for a legislative special committee to find out how Nebraska went so wrong on many levels with AltEn and how we can assure the public that the appropriate measures have been taken to solve this critical problem and prevent anything similar from happening again. It is likely that the burden of the cleanup of this environmental disaster will fall to the taxpayers of the State of Nebraska and/or will require federal tax dollars.
It is true that having a second time-consuming investigative special committee in addition to the St. Francis investigation is burdensome, but not nearly as burdensome as the effect on the people, plants and animals in the Mead area and beyond.
David E. Corbin is chair of the Nebraska Sierra Club Legislative Committee.