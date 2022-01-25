Midlands Voices: Legislature can be partisan — a bad idea — without constitutional amendment

I happily admit that when I started the research for the book, I did not understand that Nebraska’s constitution provides only that the election of the members of the Legislature — and not the organization and operation of the body — be on a nonpartisan basis. The constitution provides that the body shall elect its own leadership, and the manner of its organization and proceedings actually are captured in the Rules of the Legislature, adopted at the beginning of every two-year body. Interestingly, I was far from alone in this misconception, which I found is widely held, even by some in and around the Legislature itself.

So, if the Legislature would adopt LR282CA and the citizens of Nebraska approve the constitutional amendment at the ballot box, what would change?

Actually, not much. The state’s two political parties would presumably each field a candidate in each district, but in most of the races — especially in Omaha and Lincoln — they do that now. Presumably, each candidate would openly identify their party, as would the ballot. But unless the Legislature would change its rules, the manner in which the successful candidates serve the state and their constituents would not change.