Midlands Voices: Legislature has a sound proposal for needed property tax relief

The Legislature will soon have the chance to vote on additional property tax relief for Nebraskans. The amendment to my Legislative Bill 408 would limit a political subdivision’s property tax increase to 3% per year, or 9% over a three-year period, plus actual growth. It would allow voters to override this limit, and would sunset in six years. As such, it would place a very reasonable and modest limit on property tax increases.
As the Legislature nears debate on LB 408, the opponents of property tax relief are circling the wagons to defend our state’s unreasonable, unsustainable overreliance on property taxes to fund local government. They seem not to care that the amended version of 408 was the result of enormous accommodation and compromise. Instead, they continue to say no to any proposal that doesn’t allow our local entities unlimited access to property tax dollars.
Opponents of LB 408 must think it’s OK that we’ve allowed property taxes to increase at a rate 150% higher than inflation. I think it’s unconscionable.
Opponents of LB 408 must think its OK that we recently collected 98% more in property taxes than sales taxes, and 44% more in property taxes than corporate and individual income taxes, and that, according to some sources, we have the third-highest ag property taxes and the fourth-highest residential property taxes in the country. I think our overreliance on property taxes is a disgrace and hampers economic growth statewide.
We talk about growing our state. We talk about keeping young people in the state and on the farm. But yet we saddle them with ag land property taxes three times higher than in neighboring states. We talk about attracting residents. But yet we force an owner of a modest home to pay an extra $100 per month in property taxes than they would in our neighboring states. We talk about recruiting a workforce. But yet we saddle those recruits with property taxes 60% higher than in neighboring states. This is not conducive to economic growth, and we must address it.
LB 408 is one step we can take. And its impact on local governmental units will be negligible. For the last ten years, property tax askings 10 increased at an average growth rate of 4.46% per year. The provisions of LB 408 allow property tax askings to grow at 3%, plus actual growth. This actual growth has averaged about 0.9% per year.
So in reality, the cap of LB 408 is close to a 4% limitation. Hardly onerous for anyone, especially when the incomes of families who have to pay those property taxes have been growing at less than 2%.
Substantial and sustainable property tax relief ultimately must entail comprehensive education funding reform. Toward that end, I have continually advocated for increased state support of our schools. And I will continue to do so. But it’s not that simple. Our friends in education invariably object to anything that might impair their access to property tax dollars. And sometimes they object for other reasons. As long as education has unfettered access to property tax dollars, it’s pretty easy for them to just say no to everything. And that has to end.
LB 408 presents a choice to our friends in local government, and especially to our friends in the education community. They can continue to say no, and fight against property tax relief, or they can send a long overdue message. A message that they understand the plight of our taxpayers, and they want to be part of the solution.
Tom Briese, of Albion, represents District 41 in the Nebraska Legislature. He serves on the Revenue Committee.