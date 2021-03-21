Midlands Voices: Legislature has a sound proposal for needed property tax relief

We talk about growing our state. We talk about keeping young people in the state and on the farm. But yet we saddle them with ag land property taxes three times higher than in neighboring states. We talk about attracting residents. But yet we force an owner of a modest home to pay an extra $100 per month in property taxes than they would in our neighboring states. We talk about recruiting a workforce. But yet we saddle those recruits with property taxes 60% higher than in neighboring states. This is not conducive to economic growth, and we must address it.

LB 408 is one step we can take. And its impact on local governmental units will be negligible. For the last ten years, property tax askings 10 increased at an average growth rate of 4.46% per year. The provisions of LB 408 allow property tax askings to grow at 3%, plus actual growth. This actual growth has averaged about 0.9% per year.

So in reality, the cap of LB 408 is close to a 4% limitation. Hardly onerous for anyone, especially when the incomes of families who have to pay those property taxes have been growing at less than 2%.