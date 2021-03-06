Midlands Voices: Legislature has opportunity to boost rural broadband in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts summed it up best when he stated: “We must continue to invest in better broadband coverage so that more Nebraskans have access to fast, reliable internet service. Over 80,000 Nebraska households lack broadband speeds of at least 25/3. The pandemic revealed how impossible work from home or remote education can be for those on the wrong side of the digital divide.”

Thankfully, our Nebraska state senators have the opportunity to help our rural friends and neighbors by passing legislation that would increase broadband build-out to the currently unserved, rural communities in our state.

LB 455, the Broadband Pole Attachment Act, proposes to reform the currently cumbersome and costly utility pole attachments process and move us closer to ensuring that rural Nebraskans have access to the broadband resources they need. Our state’s broadband infrastructure relies on the ability for broadband providers to attach to utility poles. With fewer homes and businesses in the most rural areas of Nebraska, internet providers need to access multiple poles per home to build out broadband. As a result, pole applications, pole replacement rules, pole rental fees and the complaint resolution process can significantly influence or even inhibit broadband infrastructure buildouts.