Midlands Voices: Legislature must uphold the rural voice in redistricting

As Nebraskans, we share a sense of pride, community, and love for our entire state, but it is important for state senators to recognize that rural Nebraska is both unique and vital as the Nebraska Legislature begins its special session debate on redistricting legislative maps.
Nebraska Farm Bureau has been the “Voice of Agriculture” for the state’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities for more than 100 years. It is with this passion and heritage that we promote, protect and enrich Nebraska farm and ranch families and the rural communities in this state. It is with this same passion that we believe it is in the best interest of all Nebraskans that the Nebraska Legislature adopts redistricting legislation that preserves as many rural legislative seats as possible.
Nebraska’s economic foundation and its largest industry is agriculture. Nearly one out of every four Nebraska jobs are generated by agriculture. The reach and economic importance of agriculture to the state are massive and well documented. We also know that production agriculture, farming and ranching serve as the ignition point for the subsequent economic and job growth associated with Nebraska agriculture and the agribusinesses that fill out the skylines of our state’s largest population centers.
Preserving the rural voice in the Nebraska Legislature doesn’t just help rural Nebraska; it helps all Nebraska. While population trends continue to move from rural areas in greater Nebraska to urban and suburban areas around Lincoln and Omaha, it is vital for the state to make sure that rural issues have a place of prominence in Nebraska political and policy circles. Without a healthy agriculture economy and rural Nebraska, the rest of the state suffers as we have seen happen on numerous occasions in the past.
Less than 4% of Nebraska’s population is directly involved in production agriculture. A vast majority of Nebraska’s population is several generations removed from the day-to-day happenings on the farm and ranch. This can create a broader disconnect. A Legislature without a viable rural voice is one that could effectively “cut off its economic nose, to spite its face” when making policy decisions if it does not have interests in the body that can share and reflect the needs of farm and ranch families and the communities that both support and rely on them.
Preserving rural representation can help those in urban areas understand how agriculture and rural Nebraska can be impacted by employment regulations, environmental laws, land-use policies, international trade, tax policies, lack of broadband service, higher education, transportation policies and irrigation/water usage issues.
This is a short list of many policy areas that impact agriculture and rural Nebraska. Because agriculture and rural issues are so unique, many mainstream public policy solutions can impact agriculture and rural areas in unexpected and potentially negative ways. The unique nature of these urban and rural political and policy differences often requires rural legislators to help bridge this policy gap or help mitigate the unintended consequences.
Nebraska is a proud and growing agriculture state in the middle of this great nation. Growing food to feed the world is one of the top attributes Nebraska is known for — such as being branded worldwide as the “Beef State.” Maintaining a robust rural voice in Congress and the Nebraska Legislature would be beneficial to all of Nebraska, by preserving our state’s rural heritage and strong agriculture economic base.
Mark McHargue is Nebraska Farm Bureau president and a farmer in Merrick County.