Midlands Voices: Legislature must uphold the rural voice in redistricting

As Nebraskans, we share a sense of pride, community, and love for our entire state, but it is important for state senators to recognize that rural Nebraska is both unique and vital as the Nebraska Legislature begins its special session debate on redistricting legislative maps.

Nebraska Farm Bureau has been the “Voice of Agriculture” for the state’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities for more than 100 years. It is with this passion and heritage that we promote, protect and enrich Nebraska farm and ranch families and the rural communities in this state. It is with this same passion that we believe it is in the best interest of all Nebraskans that the Nebraska Legislature adopts redistricting legislation that preserves as many rural legislative seats as possible.

Nebraska’s economic foundation and its largest industry is agriculture. Nearly one out of every four Nebraska jobs are generated by agriculture. The reach and economic importance of agriculture to the state are massive and well documented. We also know that production agriculture, farming and ranching serve as the ignition point for the subsequent economic and job growth associated with Nebraska agriculture and the agribusinesses that fill out the skylines of our state’s largest population centers.