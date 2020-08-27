Midlands Voices: Legislature needs a special session to address key needs

Ninety-four days have passed since James Floyd was killed in the streets of Minneapolis, eighty-nine days since James Scurlock was killed in downtown Omaha, and 14 days since the Nebraska Legislature adjourned without taking any action to address the racial injustices that Nebraskans are demanding. This week, I joined 11 state senators in calling for a special legislative session to address ongoing racial inequities in our state, including those underscored by COVID-19. Every day, Nebraskans call, email and march in the streets, pleading for action. A special session will provide the focus and priority that these issues deserve.
In early March, the pandemic began to sweep across the country. Prior to the Legislature taking its extended recess until late July, lawmakers came together with Gov. Ricketts with the singular focus of making appropriations and statutory changes to accommodate the immediate consequences of the pandemic. This was a united effort of political leadership to advance and protect the well-being of Nebraskans. All of us, including the governor, put partisan and personal issues aside to do what was best for the state.
Unfortunately, when the Legislature resumed our regular session on July 20, that spirit of cooperation and duty had dissipated. We failed to focus on those impacted by COVID-19. We failed to take seriously our racial justice crisis or the demands of systemic change to many of our institutions, including employment, police and criminal justice. Instead, we senators simply carried on as if nothing had changed. For the remainder of the regular session, we almost exclusively focused on abortion restrictions, property taxes and corporate tax giveaways. While these are important issues, there are more immediate concerns of Nebraskans that needed to be addressed. We are here to serve our constituents. To do that, we need to address problems Nebraskans face, when they face them.
Black and brown people subjected to disproportionate and higher rates of arrest, prosecution and incarceration cannot wait. Latinos, immigrants and workers who are forced to work in dangerous conditions at meat packing plants, without adequate protection from COVID-19, cannot wait. Workers who face systemic racism on the job cannot wait. People who lost employment because of the pandemic and are facing evictions cannot wait.
Nebraskans have been clear and united in their calls for policy changes. Our constituents want us to act. In June, the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee held two listening sessions dedicated to hearing constituents and their concerns and opinions about police practices, criminal justice and race equity. The events drew hundreds of attendees with at least a hundred individuals speaking. There would have been more if time and logistics had permitted. The young people leading this effort have largely had their requests ignored at the local level. They should not have to wait any longer for leadership.
Unlike a regular legislative session, a special session is limited to the legislative subjects for which the special session is called. A special session will focus on these issues and will give our constituents the assurance that we are addressing these pressing matters. Similar to when we came together in March to prepare for pandemic relief, we will rightly give these issues the primacy they deserve. As we came together to do what is right for the state to prepare for the onset of the pandemic, we must come together to do what is right for those who are impacted by COVID-19 and those who are impacted by the racial inequities of our society. This is an extraordinary time deserving of an extraordinary response. A special session is necessary to address these extraordinary issues. Anything less is a failure of leadership, of our duty to the public, and our responsibility to provide the most basic protections that a democratic government can provide. We are not helpless, but if we fail to act, we will leave Nebraskans hopeless.
Megan Hunt, of Omaha, represents District 8 in the Nebraska Legislature.
