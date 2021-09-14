Midlands Voices: Legislature should adopt these key redistricting improvements

Worse yet has been a profound lack of public involvement. As far as we can tell, the public was allowed to attend (but not to provide comment at) only one meeting so far — the morning session on Aug. 30. It was unclear that another meeting on Sept. 7, posted with less than a 24-hour notice, was open to the public or only for senators and staff. Additionally, the Redistricting Committee’s chair, State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, said early in the process that she didn’t want to introduce the public into the mix because there “was no benefit.” The people of Nebraska are considered the second house and should be part of the redistricting process.