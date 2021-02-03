Midlands Voices: Legislature should reject call to reduce nursing homes' legal liability

As of late January, 946 residents in Nebraska’s nursing homes and long-term care (LTC) facilities have died of COVID-19. This represents 50% of COVID-19 deaths in the state. The numbers are shocking, and the stories behind them gut wrenching.
In response to this horrific death toll from the pandemic, efforts are underway in the Nebraska Legislature to shield the industry from COVID-19-related lawsuits.
Legislative Bill 139, the COVID-19 Liability Protection Act, would grant nursing homes, assisted living and other LTC facilities immunity from liability related to COVID-19 — a move that would strip away the rights of residents and their families.
AARP has long fought for the rights of residents in nursing homes and other residential care facilities to ensure their health, safety, quality of care, and quality of life. This includes the right of residents and their families to seek legal redress through the courts to hold facilities accountable when residents are harmed, neglected or abused. Nursing homes and other LTC facilities play an important role in our state’s long-term services and supports system.
Throughout the pandemic, nursing homes and other residential care facilities have faced unprecedented challenges. Residents have suffered disproportionately from this terrible disease. The high death rate is particularly tragic since they have been doing the right thing by staying in what is their home, wearing masks, socially distancing, and having limited contact with people from outside their facilities.
While there may be some circumstances beyond the facilities’ control for which they should not be held responsible, it is essential that LTC providers, as well as health care providers more broadly, remain responsible for any negligent actions to ensure LTC residents have some protection and opportunity for redress.
During some periods of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, routine inspections of Nebraska nursing homes were suspended, family in-person visits prohibited, and in-person long-term care ombudsman visits restricted, which meant there were fewer eyes observing what was happening in these facilities. Residents of nursing homes and other LTC facilities may be unable to advocate for themselves and have had limited access to people who can advocate on their behalf.
This lack of oversight is alarming, and requires Nebraska to ensure that, when all else fails, residents and their families will still have access to the courts to seek redress.
A recent Government Accountability Office report found more than 80% of nursing homes were cited for infection prevention failures before the pandemic. It is outrageous that the majority of the nation’s nursing homes were not following basic infection control procedures — like washing hands in between patients — as a matter of course. Poor infection control in facilities filled with residents who have chronic conditions and compromised immune systems is a recipe for disaster.
Pursuing a nursing home neglect or abuse case in court is not easy to do. In Nebraska, there are already barriers to accessing the courts in cases like these to prevent frivolous lawsuits. No family member who has lost a loved one due to neglect or abuse pursues this course of action lightly. It is always an option of last resort, but it must remain an option.
The industry must know we will continue to hold them responsible for providing the level of quality care that is required of them and for which they are paid. This also gives facilities an incentive to self-correct by addressing problems to improve care. Simply put, LTC facilities are not like other businesses.
Nebraska’s leaders must step up now to protect our seniors and the people who care for them. Now is not the time to let nursing homes off the hook for abuse, neglect and even death.
Todd Stubbendieck is state director of AARP Nebraska.