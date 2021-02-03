Midlands Voices: Legislature should reject call to reduce nursing homes' legal liability

While there may be some circumstances beyond the facilities’ control for which they should not be held responsible, it is essential that LTC providers, as well as health care providers more broadly, remain responsible for any negligent actions to ensure LTC residents have some protection and opportunity for redress.

During some periods of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, routine inspections of Nebraska nursing homes were suspended, family in-person visits prohibited, and in-person long-term care ombudsman visits restricted, which meant there were fewer eyes observing what was happening in these facilities. Residents of nursing homes and other LTC facilities may be unable to advocate for themselves and have had limited access to people who can advocate on their behalf.

This lack of oversight is alarming, and requires Nebraska to ensure that, when all else fails, residents and their families will still have access to the courts to seek redress.