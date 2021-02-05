Midlands Voices: Legislature strengthened protection orders but now there's more to do

One in four domestic violence survivors report experiencing five or more years of abuse. I am one in four.

For years, my father verbally and physically abused me and my mother. By July 2018, the abuse escalated, and my mother and I were scared for our lives. She sought help through legal action and applied for a domestic abuse protection order. She outlined our worst fears — deadly violence, including the threat of burning down the house. Without any opportunity to state our case before a judge, the court turned us away and the protection order was denied outright.

And then, in February 2019 — just months later — those long-held fears became our nightmarish reality. Our abuser set our house on fire and nearly killed us. We were lucky there was snow on the ground to help put out the flames on my mother’s body, otherwise, she probably would not be here today! Now, almost two years later, we are still recovering.