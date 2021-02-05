Midlands Voices: Legislature strengthened protection orders but now there's more to do

One in four domestic violence survivors report experiencing five or more years of abuse. I am one in four.
For years, my father verbally and physically abused me and my mother. By July 2018, the abuse escalated, and my mother and I were scared for our lives. She sought help through legal action and applied for a domestic abuse protection order. She outlined our worst fears — deadly violence, including the threat of burning down the house. Without any opportunity to state our case before a judge, the court turned us away and the protection order was denied outright.
And then, in February 2019 — just months later — those long-held fears became our nightmarish reality. Our abuser set our house on fire and nearly killed us. We were lucky there was snow on the ground to help put out the flames on my mother’s body, otherwise, she probably would not be here today! Now, almost two years later, we are still recovering.
My mother is now permanently disabled, has a tracheotomy, scaring and disfiguring over three quarters of her body. My mother had to learn how to try to talk and walk again. She has several weekly appointments and 10 specialist doctors for her recovery. More than once I thought I was going to lose my best friend, my Mother! Now, I take care of her as she waits for more surgeries to help her talk and walk better. In total, my mother has made it through almost 100 surgeries from this attack.
I have since recovered with some disfigurement and scaring. I received my CNA, CMA, with CPR training to help care for my mother. We currently have a Go Fund Me page set up, as we’re now trying to get my mother a walk-in tub to make it easier for her to bathe.
While this was playing out, advocates and policymakers were already at work to make it so no one would be denied the protection they requested and knew they needed. As my mother laid in a hospital bed fighting for her life and undergoing operation after operation, state senators debated whether these cries for help deserved to be heard or whether protection order requests make too much work for the court system.
Ultimately, the legislation passed, thanks to champions in the Legislature like State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who introduced the legislation, and State Sen. Robert Hilkemann, who made it his priority bill for the session. By summer 2019, Legislative Bill 532 was signed into law making it clear that protection orders could no longer be denied outright, as ours was. And in 2020, virtually no domestic violence protection orders were denied outright. The law worked for survivors in Douglas County!
Now, advocates are back at work to pass LB 118, introduced by State Sen.Adam Morfeld, to remove additional barriers that can make seeking a protection order challenging for those experiencing abuse.
As I know too well, the most dangerous time for someone experiencing domestic violence is when the abuser feels a loss of power of control and the victims are trying to leave. As a community, we must put in place options for people to safely leave their abuser. Strengthening protection orders and extending the time they are in place would mean survivors no longer have to reapply for protection and go through the burden of the reapplication process. This new bill would be easier and more effective for those asking for help.
Courts can no longer ignore survivors in the quest for protection, but there is more work to be done, and I refuse to be silenced again if it can help even just one person to avoid the pain and suffering my family continues to go through. I am one in four. There are more, and they deserve your support through the passage of LB 118.
Amanda Bohm lives in Omaha.