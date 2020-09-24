Midlands Voices: Legislature's nonpartisanship is grounded in Norris's vision

In making the case for a Nebraska Unicameral organized on a partisan basis, Chris Chappelear’s arguments, when boiled down, seem pretty much to deal with political parties being empowered to control lawmaker behavior. The fact is that there are other arguments to be made for partisanship, as I outlined in my book, “The Nebraska Unicameral at 80: Does George Norris’s Vision Still Live?”

For example, a political party can serve as a means of gaining public attention for a new idea, which the person proposing the idea, as a single individual, is not able to generate. Also, studies have shown that voters have a greater tendency not to record a vote on down-ballot races when they are nonpartisan.

Against these attributes, however, one must weigh the power wielded by the people regarding a parliamentary body which is organized and functions on a nonpartisan basis. In addressing the opening session of Nebraska’s first unicameral legislature in 1937, George Norris reminded the senators that not even one of them owed their being there, as a member of the Unicameral, to any political party or boss. Nor did they owe them any favor or consideration. Norris’ whole idea for the Nebraska Unicameral was that its election on a nonpartisan basis together with its openness would cause it to be paradigmatically sensitive to the will of constituents. It could be said that history has proven him correct.