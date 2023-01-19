Midlands Voices: Lessons from the pandemic (and cancer) for the new year

January and February can be a time for reflection on the past year and planning for the coming year. But of course, this past year — like the ones immediately preceding it — has been, for most of us, very different and more challenging than those before the pandemic changed the world.

While the worst of the pandemic receded last year, it seems we are not quite rid of it. China has a new, extensive outbreak, new variants appear, masks — while not as prevalent as in the beginning — are still around here and there. So as we start 2023, we look ahead, trying to imagine a better future and how to cope with whatever happens.

During this lengthy pandemic, I have often reflected on how my diagnosis and experience with cancer many years ago has helped me cope during these several years of varying levels of isolation, unexpected change and general uncertainty. All misfortunes hold within them threads of hope, and catastrophes hold the promise of an end.

While we generally think of a cancer diagnosis as completely bad (and certainly much of it is bad), it can transform one’s life, give it new meaning and teach life lessons. I learned that even in the midst of illness and upheaval, one can find a transformational journey. As is the case with serious illness, these times of pandemic and outward misfortune can bring opportunities for growth, new beginnings and happiness as well.

First, the pandemic has been an opportunity to move away from activities, work and relationships that were not working for us. It can teach us to “be here now” as spiritualist Ram Dass famously told us, and to accept what is — to not worry too much.

New routines are important in both situations, as they provide a structure and sense of order for our lives. It is also important to learn to set limits. Cancer reminded me to not slide into time-wasting, toxic relationships or environments.

The pandemic arrived at our doorsteps much as cancer does, without real warning, hijacking our lives, routines, plans and schedules. It being here, we had to deal with it, set new priorities and routines, give up the old schedules and plans. Like receiving a cancer diagnosis, it is no use pretending things were as they had been the day before. The world has changed, both in the short and long run. Work has disappeared or changed; travel altered.

Time seems to center more around survival and adapting. Perhaps the main thing that is different about cancer and a pandemic, is that, unlike cancer, virtually everyone in the world is affected by a pandemic at the same time. We are all in this together.

So with the new year’s celebrations and resolutions behind us, let us reflect in the weeks ahead on the many things we learned this past year, the new people we met and experiences we had. It was not all bad, after all. Let us go forward, learning from the pandemic to find a new path, a new destination in this altered world in 2023.