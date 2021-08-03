Midlands Voices: Lessons from WWII can guide today's fight against COVID

Our parents would tell us to open our eyes to the marked increase in contagiousness of this variant — it is at east twice as infectious as other variants and likely more. Recent data shows that the amount of virus present in the nasopharynx is up to 1,000 times greater with the new delta variant.

Our parents would be bewildered at individuals complaining that wearing a mask is an infringement on personal liberty. Our parents sacrificed far more and did it willingly. They understood that personal liberty does not include the freedom to put someone’s else’s liberty or health into jeopardy.

With the new delta variant, vaccinated individuals can sometimes infect others, so wearing a mask is imperative to protect the community as well as yourself. Reducing viral exposure (the inoculum) appears to reduce the severity of disease. Thus, wearing a mask can reduce the severity of disease if you do get infected.

Our parents would have had compassion and would never forget that about 3% of Americans suffer from immunocompromise from underlying diseases, certain medications and life-saving treatments such as chemotherapy. Even with full vaccination, some of our neighbors are not as protected as others who have received their shots.