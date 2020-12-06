Midlands Voices: Lessons I learned years ago from medically necessary social isolation

In 1991, I had my first experience with social isolation. In September of that year, my oldest son was born with a congenital heart defect. Immediately following his birth, doctors advised that he spend his days at home only to leave for doctors’ appointments. Few people would be allowed to see us. Any transmittable virus or bacteria had the potential to take his life. My husband, Lew, and I could potentially be the ones to infect him. Sadly, our baby’s heart would not sustain a long life. However, we had the opportunity if we adhered to the prescribed measures to protect our beloved son’s life as long as possible. That is what the doctors said. We listened. Our apartment was 900 square feet. Our son, Ben, and I spent the better part of the next nine months in that apartment.
I was granted a leave of absence from my teaching position. While it was a privilege to be home with my son, I was heartbroken. I missed my routine, my colleagues, my place in the world. I missed my friends and seeing extended family at holiday gatherings. I missed my paycheck.
For some, the 2020 pandemic has served as an introduction to hardship and uncertainty. For others, it’s an additional layer that may prove to be suffocating. I now appreciate that being challenged with difficulty is not a punishment. Having to face harsh circumstances simply illuminates the fact that we are part of the world. Sometimes being part of the world can be grueling. That’s just one of the lessons I learned in 1991.
Life isn’t always easy and it isn’t always fun. We will experience daily pleasures again. Many will return to carefree lives, a luxury others have never been afforded. In the meantime, I suggest we all seek out the joyful moments. We are not the first to struggle. I suspect those before us who experienced the hardest of times were open to moments of joy.
Individuals who have risen to these challenges are not only present in the annals of our history books. They are in our neighborhoods, at our places of worship, in our grocery stores and picking up our trash. I encourage you to find them and tap into their wisdom.
Our communities are full of generous souls who have provided physical and emotional sustenance for those who have suffered through tough times. I urge you, if you can, to reach out to someone in need. Offer up the life preserver that has the potential to keep another afloat. Make a phone call. Send a note. Donate to your local food bank or homeless shelter.
Routines have been upended and replaced with fear and uncertainty. The losses that we feel are real. We’re missing what is comfortable, what is familiar, and that’s a big deal. We’re human. Grieving for what used to be is not a weakness, but, rather, it is a necessity. Dealing with emotions that accompany social isolation in parallel to anxiety and loneliness can be exhausting. Seek out help when you need it.
History informs us and, if we are willing, conjures up a sharper lens from which to view the world. I learned to see my existence in terms of moments and to appreciate the richness therein. Alternately, I learned to understand despair beyond the dictionary definition and sadness and anxiety, too. I learned how empowering it could be to draw on another’s experience and that a few well-spoken words have the power to heal. I learned that when we dig deep, a little grit may propel us forward. So can assistance from a professional. And, although it is difficult, the act of socially isolating to protect the life of another is not only a privilege, it is our duty. That’s the greatest lesson I learned in 1991.
Teresa Eirinberg is an educator residing in Omaha.
