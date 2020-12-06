Midlands Voices: Lessons I learned years ago from medically necessary social isolation

In 1991, I had my first experience with social isolation. In September of that year, my oldest son was born with a congenital heart defect. Immediately following his birth, doctors advised that he spend his days at home only to leave for doctors’ appointments. Few people would be allowed to see us. Any transmittable virus or bacteria had the potential to take his life. My husband, Lew, and I could potentially be the ones to infect him. Sadly, our baby’s heart would not sustain a long life. However, we had the opportunity if we adhered to the prescribed measures to protect our beloved son’s life as long as possible. That is what the doctors said. We listened. Our apartment was 900 square feet. Our son, Ben, and I spent the better part of the next nine months in that apartment.