Midlands Voices: 'Let Me Tell You How Wonderful I Am': Virtue signaling on social media

Maybe you have seen these social media posts, too — either new ones created by a friend or common chain letters — asking you to cut and paste (not share) the post, usually to help someone victimized by depression, suicidal thoughts, cancer, domestic abuse, or other serious conditions. They tend to proliferate during certain times of the year.

For example, these posts increase during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, or during campaigns against domestic abuse/violence, suicide, etc.

They start out by summarizing a sad story of victimization, then asking you to — like them — show a willingness to help. They go something like this: “Everybody says, ‘If you need anything, don’t hesitate to ask. I’ll be there for you.’ I think less (fewer) than half of my friends will put this on their wall” or “Sadly, we don’t always know the depths of someone’s depression until it is too late.”

The posts on domestic abuse get more complicated. The post may instruct the reader to tell a victim to have several “secret” phrases (such as, “I need liquid eyeliner”) memorized and at the ready to tell the friend when they call in an emergency.

People also create new posts to signal how virtuous and helpful they are, telling the reader to call them if they are in need of help, or boasting about something they just did to help another. They may also ask others to give money to a friend’s Go Fund Me account. Also, these posts are often related to something currently in the news, such as a celebrity suicide, etc., or a campaign to pay off a child’s school lunch bill.

What all these posts have in common is the need to “virtue signal” to others that they are good, helpful people who will come to the aid of a neighbor in an abusive relationship, a friend with cancer, a relative contemplating suicide. Virtue signaling is a way to get “likes” and attention on social media and feel virtuous without having to actually do anything.

In reality, the constant virtue signaling about cancer does not help any cancer patients, and may actually be emotionally upsetting to them. Giving an abuse victim suspicious phrases to memorize when they call a friend is not only impractical, but could actually put the victim in greater danger. Domestic abuse is about control, and abusers tend to highly monitor victims’ behavior and isolate them from others.

To really be helpful and effective, an individual must be there on a regular basis in the real, not meta universe, world and make it clear through behavior, that they are someone who can be depended on. Also, if help is given, but grudgingly, and the victim is made to feel like a bother or burden, they are not going to call the person in another emergency.

As a cancer survivor myself, I learned from direct experience who my real friends were. Moreover, these posts can be offensive to actual victims when the people doing the posting are not experiencing the situation themselves. In effect, if you haven’t had cancer as I have, do not try to tell me about cancer.

True virtue cannot just be signaled. It must be demonstrated through regular, kind, consistent action.