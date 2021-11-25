Midlands Voices: Let's appreciate the blessings that remain with us, despite the pandemic

In a week such as this, the beginning of a season so symbolic for its hopefulness, I am reminded of a passage from Thessalonians that encourages us to give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God.

To be sure, our collective experience as a city, nation and world these past two years has tested our capacity for gratefulness in so many ways. The reality of such immeasurable heartache and loss, paired with the considerable upending of lives and routines, remains fresh in our minds and so very present. But it is under such circumstances that God has a way of providing context, reminding us that life is abundant in its many blessings, often in ways unseen before.

Within the Creighton community, since the safe return of our own students, including the second-largest freshman class in our history this fall, I hear interaction and laughter on campus and in our hallways differently than I did before, more cheerful. The emphatic cheers from our incredible Bluejay fans, faithful as always in their support of our student-athletes on the field and in our arenas, feels louder. Even the energy in our classrooms is more discernable. I admit that the alteration of campus life for a time during pandemic likely has had the effect of accentuating the blessed return of these sights and sounds. But that is no doubt God’s way of providing me with valuable context. And I am left no less thankful.