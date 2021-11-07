Midlands Voices: Let's be mindful of the ultimate sacrifice by so many oservice members

But we wanted action! We volunteered to be helicopter door gunners so we could kick some Vietcong butt. I was very disappointed when I found out I didn’t qualify because I didn’t have enough time left in the service to be trained and deployed, but Kiser got to go. In three months he was dead.

I’m sure there was no moment of silence by the airline passengers when they rolled Kiser’s body out of the cargo bay. After all, he was just an idiot too dumb to go to Canada and probably a baby killer to boot — that’s what they called us. I wonder if it was a baby that fired the rocket that destroyed his helicopter?

I’m guessing he got a few lines in the paper talking about what a great guy he was. His casket sure didn’t get a police escort to the cemetery. No presidents, governors or mayors made note of his passing. Maybe some of his high school chums took some time off to be with his mom and dad, aunts and uncles when they laid him to rest. Then he was forgotten, not by his family, not by me, but the rest of the world just moved on. No congressmen were clamoring to bestow honors on this fallen soldier who gave everything — everything — for his country.