Midlands Voices: Let's be mindful of the ultimate sacrifice by so many oservice members

I read with interest the article in the Oct. 26 World Herald stating that the House of Representatives has approved the awarding of the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 slain servicemen who died in Kabul while aiding in the evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan. I’m glad these men are getting recognized for the ultimate sacrifice they made for this country. But I have to ask myself, was their sacrifice any more noble, any more devastating to their families, any more worthy of praise, than the first man killed in Afghanistan, or the hundredth or the thousandth? Are these men not just as dead? Are their family’s not just as heartbroken?
On my left forearm is a tattoo of an M16, its bayonet shoved into the ground. Resting on top of the stock is an Army helmet; in front of the rifle there is a pair of jungle boots. This is the timeworn symbol to acknowledge a fallen soldier KIA, Killed in Action.
Under this symbol is the name “KISER.” Robert Kiser and I served together in Vietnam, 1969 to 1970. As the grunts would say, we were “in the rear with the gear” and not out humping in the rice paddies and jungles. Except for the unlucky possibility of getting hit with a rocket or mortar we were fairly safe.
But we wanted action! We volunteered to be helicopter door gunners so we could kick some Vietcong butt. I was very disappointed when I found out I didn’t qualify because I didn’t have enough time left in the service to be trained and deployed, but Kiser got to go. In three months he was dead.
I’m sure there was no moment of silence by the airline passengers when they rolled Kiser’s body out of the cargo bay. After all, he was just an idiot too dumb to go to Canada and probably a baby killer to boot — that’s what they called us. I wonder if it was a baby that fired the rocket that destroyed his helicopter?
I’m guessing he got a few lines in the paper talking about what a great guy he was. His casket sure didn’t get a police escort to the cemetery. No presidents, governors or mayors made note of his passing. Maybe some of his high school chums took some time off to be with his mom and dad, aunts and uncles when they laid him to rest. Then he was forgotten, not by his family, not by me, but the rest of the world just moved on. No congressmen were clamoring to bestow honors on this fallen soldier who gave everything — everything — for his country.
I’m glad today’s servicemen and -women are being treated with respect. There are certainly different degrees of bravery and that’s why medals are awarded, to recognize the exceptional. But sacrifice is sacrifice and dead is dead. What would it have meant to Kiser’s mom and dad had their son’s sacrifice been acknowledged in some meaningful way? We’ll never know. His mom and dad have passed.