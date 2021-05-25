Midlands Voices: Let's do all we can to help schools avoid more virus-related disruptions

There is much to celebrate in our community as we finish an unprecedented school year. Together as a community we made the sacrifices to get our kids back in school and to keep them there. Our children had experiences and opportunities. They grew academically and socially. All things considered, it was an outstanding year. In other parts of the country, there were different realities.

There is no doubt we need a summer break. Teachers, administrators and school support staff are worn out. The stress and strain of keeping schools open in the wake of the pandemic was a heavy lift, but well worth it. Our students, your children were worth fighting for.

At some point this summer, all attention will be turning to opening school, and there will be many questions. We need to know that our community carries a lot of responsibility in terms of how schools can open and stay free of disruption. Unfortunately, the pandemic did not end when the school year ended.

This summer we have an opportunity to take steps that will eliminate the disruption that occurred this last school year. And, it all depends on what steps parents and students take in the weeks ahead.