Midlands Voices: Let's do all we can to help schools avoid more virus-related disruptions

There is much to celebrate in our community as we finish an unprecedented school year. Together as a community we made the sacrifices to get our kids back in school and to keep them there. Our children had experiences and opportunities. They grew academically and socially. All things considered, it was an outstanding year. In other parts of the country, there were different realities.
There is no doubt we need a summer break. Teachers, administrators and school support staff are worn out. The stress and strain of keeping schools open in the wake of the pandemic was a heavy lift, but well worth it. Our students, your children were worth fighting for.
At some point this summer, all attention will be turning to opening school, and there will be many questions. We need to know that our community carries a lot of responsibility in terms of how schools can open and stay free of disruption. Unfortunately, the pandemic did not end when the school year ended.
This summer we have an opportunity to take steps that will eliminate the disruption that occurred this last school year. And, it all depends on what steps parents and students take in the weeks ahead.
As the superintendent of Millard schools, I am asking that each parent talk to his/her physician about vaccines. Consult with your pediatrician. The virus level has significantly dropped as vaccines have rolled out. I understand that some people will choose not to vaccinate, and personal choice and responsibility is paramount to living in a country that has more freedom than anywhere else in the world. I respect each person’s personal decision. I am simply advocating that you talk with your most trusted partner — your family physician and/or pediatrician.
Personal choice and responsibility also has consequences. This past school year was littered with positive cases and quarantines. It was disruptive. Some students had to quarantine multiple times. In the fall, students who are positive for COVID will not be able to come to school, and again it may be necessary to quarantine students from direct exposure. Have the conversation about whether a vaccine is right for you and your children and then make an informed decision.
The power and responsibility lies where it should, in the hands of each individual. This year we slugged our way through because of the amazing support of parents and the committed effort of teachers. Our students showed remarkable grit. Together, can we take the next step? I am counting on it, so you can count on us to keep our schools safe and free of unnecessary disruption.
Jim Sutfin, Ed.D., is the superintendent of Millard Public Schools.