Midlands Voices: Let's encourage US-based electric vehicle production, keep jobs here

What’s more, the evidence shows that the environmental benefits gained from switching to EVs is greatest when the electricity used to charge them comes from zero-carbon sources, namely solar, wind, hydro and nuclear power. As an environmental engineer, I am proud of the excellent performance of U.S. nuclear plants. They provide nearly 55% of the nation’s emission-free energy, and many are located here in the Midwest.

With EVs, an accelerated start would get production rolling. Congress should throw its support behind President Joe Biden’s plan to produce a government fleet of EVs — more than 600,000 cars and trucks — and have the vehicles assembled in U.S. factories. Building the vehicles in this country, along with batteries, would create a projected 1 million jobs and help the United States regain world leadership in auto technology and production from China, which has catapulted into the world’s No. 1 producer of EVs, accounting for half of global EV sales.

Policies that support the transition to EVs should not be seen as a threat to the fossil-fuel industry, since oil will continue to be needed for aviation and industrial production. Instead, it’s an opportunity to ensure that America has a stake in the auto industry of the future and ensure that the jobs it will provide are American jobs. But if we don’t act with urgency now, those jobs won’t be American but, rather, Chinese.