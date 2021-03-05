Midlands Voices: Let's make best use of technology in moving beyond the COVID crisis

Economic challenges facing Iowans have not fundamentally changed in 2021. But the new slate of lawmakers who have begun legislating this year offer a fresh opportunity to re-focus on the important work that lies ahead to get our economy back on track.
Maintaining access to the digital tools that have kept communities connected and our small businesses afloat must be a priority. And with that, a continued push to improve broadband connectivity that allows communities to access these crucial tools.
Yes, the vaccine distribution effort underway is giving us a chance to return to some version of “normal” that we’re all hoping to achieve in the months ahead. But now and for the foreseeable future, small businesses are still struggling to stay afloat, families are doing what they can to make ends meet, and as a result, our economy at large remains tenuous.
To address these challenges, policymakers can’t forget the role technology has played, and will continue to play, in buoying our economy. We will need a wholehearted embrace of the economic drivers actively looking to invest further in our region.
What administration nominees facing hearings in Washington and new lawmakers developing their postures on technology issues must recognize is the substantial impact that digital tools and services have on our state’s economy at all levels. At the community level, small businesses leverage free or affordable digital services to remain in touch with customers, keeping communities updated on operating hours and online purchasing options as the pandemic ravaged in-person commerce.
In fact, new research from the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) found that 76% of small businesses have “upskilled” during the pandemic, learning and leveraging new digital pathways to growth.
The digital resiliency of these businesses enabled them to keep the doors open, lights on, and employees on the job. And in some cases, digital tools enabled more than just survival. The same CCIA study found that 2020 saw a record number of new businesses open, even during such a turbulent economic climate.
The investments made by the technology sector over the last decade have also been instrumental in diversifying our state economy, ultimately preparing us to weather the challenges of the pandemic. Efforts by our state leaders to welcome investments from leading national technology companies have paid off, leading to investments that have fostered thousands of high-paying jobs and stimulated our communities with millions of dollars in growth and tax revenue.
Political posturing on issues that have serious consequences for our state’s economic recovery is counterproductive. Misguided actions against the companies providing critical digital services — from cloud storage to delivery services, from email and accounting software to social media platforms — could reduce growth, recovery, and opportunity in the months, year and decade ahead.
While the vaccination effort continues, digital tools and services should be viewed as a complementary lifeline supporting economic recovery at the community, statewide and national levels. Let’s hope lawmakers seize the opportunity that this new decade presents to welcome technology as a true partner in delivering an historic economic rebound for Iowa.
A fresh perspective on technology is needed now more than ever.
Drew Kamp is president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. He is an Omaha native and attended Creighton University for his undergraduate studies in political science and the University of Nebraska at Omaha for his masters in public administration.