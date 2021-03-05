Midlands Voices: Let's make best use of technology in moving beyond the COVID crisis

Economic challenges facing Iowans have not fundamentally changed in 2021. But the new slate of lawmakers who have begun legislating this year offer a fresh opportunity to re-focus on the important work that lies ahead to get our economy back on track.

Maintaining access to the digital tools that have kept communities connected and our small businesses afloat must be a priority. And with that, a continued push to improve broadband connectivity that allows communities to access these crucial tools.

Yes, the vaccine distribution effort underway is giving us a chance to return to some version of “normal” that we’re all hoping to achieve in the months ahead. But now and for the foreseeable future, small businesses are still struggling to stay afloat, families are doing what they can to make ends meet, and as a result, our economy at large remains tenuous.

To address these challenges, policymakers can’t forget the role technology has played, and will continue to play, in buoying our economy. We will need a wholehearted embrace of the economic drivers actively looking to invest further in our region.