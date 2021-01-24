Midlands Voices: Let's modernize our nuclear Triad and boost our security

Let us be realistic and see the world as it is. While our nation’s nuclear enterprise is currently safe, secure, ready and reliable, we are behind in nuclear modernization and that must change.

The United States has delayed modernizing the three legs of its nuclear deterrent, known as the Triad, for about 25 years. The Triad is comprised of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), strategic bombers and ballistic missile submarines. Most of these platforms are several decades old and are beyond their planned service life, despite numerous upgrades and extensions.

It is essential we modernize our air, land and sea nuclear forces to guarantee our safety and security by regaining technological superiority over China and Russia. Why? Because nuclear deterrence is the foundation of our national defense and has prevented “major power” conflict for more than 70 years. Nuclear deterrence works!

In our backyard at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, the U.S. Strategic Command’s new Command and Control Facility is critical to the nuclear command, control and communication operations of our nuclear Triad. This new facility became operational a little over a year ago, and is more than a new building; it is a strategic weapons system that provides StratCom and our nation with the capability needed to maintain and enhance our readiness.