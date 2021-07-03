Midlands Voices: Let's welcome the Afghan interpreters who helped our troops

The Washington Post has reported that the U.S. is working on plans to evacuate some of the Afghans who worked with our government over the last 20 years, especially our interpreters and translators. In spite of the heated and partisan debate about immigration in our country generally, one thing is clear here: These Afghans should be welcomed to the United States and treated as partners and heroes.
During my own overseas deployments I gained an appreciation of the value of local partners in the counterterrorism fight. From our relentless search for kidnapped Americans to raids on terrorist strongholds, Afghan interpreters stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Americans, assisting with tactical questioning and comforting non-combatants. Afghan cultural advisors provide essential context and advice, keeping American soldiers safe and preventing missteps that could fan the flames of insurgency. Afghans have done this knowing that the Taliban and al Qaeda would seek revenge at the first opportunity. But they also appreciated — perhaps in a way most of us cannot — the hope and opportunity our nation represents. They placed their faith in us.
Kudos to Rep. Don Bacon for recognizing how our national interest is served by supporting our Afghan friends. Congressman Bacon — who knows a thing or two about the war in Afghanistan, having spent a significant part of his military career there — has been urging the administration to ensure the safety of Afghans who worked closely with the U.S. military, and he’s co-sponsored a bill to provide the visas and security review infrastructure necessary to do that responsibly. Now is our opportunity as citizens to welcome these Afghans and afford them the trust they’ve earned over two decades of war.
We failed in our last opportunity to support a loyal partner when we turned our back on the Syrian Democratic Forces, a trusted militia that served as the primary “boots on the ground” in the fight against ISIS in Syria. In its defeat of ISIS, the SDF — alongside a small U.S. military contingent and with support from American airpower — reclaimed an area half the size of Nebraska, liberated 8 million civilians, and killed tens of thousands of ISIS terrorists. Then, in the blink of an eye — or, at least as long as it takes to send a couple of tweets — America abandoned that partner, leaving them to the mercy of Assad, Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan (whose hatred for the SDF is surpassed only by his capacity to suppress democracy in his own country).
If we abandon another partner, we may not have one next time. That would mean more American boots on the ground and more Americans dead and wounded. But if we welcome a relatively small number of those who risked everything to serve our common interests, we can earn back trust internationally and inspire millions to believe in the moral authority of the United States.
Supporting these Afghan partners is a strategic win for the nation. And it’s the right thing to do.
Jay Jackson is an Omaha attorney and U.S. military veteran with multiple overseas deployments.
