Midlands Voices: Let's welcome the Afghan interpreters who helped our troops

The Washington Post has reported that the U.S. is working on plans to evacuate some of the Afghans who worked with our government over the last 20 years, especially our interpreters and translators. In spite of the heated and partisan debate about immigration in our country generally, one thing is clear here: These Afghans should be welcomed to the United States and treated as partners and heroes.

During my own overseas deployments I gained an appreciation of the value of local partners in the counterterrorism fight. From our relentless search for kidnapped Americans to raids on terrorist strongholds, Afghan interpreters stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Americans, assisting with tactical questioning and comforting non-combatants. Afghan cultural advisors provide essential context and advice, keeping American soldiers safe and preventing missteps that could fan the flames of insurgency. Afghans have done this knowing that the Taliban and al Qaeda would seek revenge at the first opportunity. But they also appreciated — perhaps in a way most of us cannot — the hope and opportunity our nation represents. They placed their faith in us.