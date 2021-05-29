Midlands Voices: LGBTQ protections deserve support, this military veteran says

As a veteran who served in the Army, I have always been devoted to defending the freedoms that all Americans hold dear. This Military Appreciation Month, I’m asking Congress to do the same, and ensure those freedoms for millions of LGBTQ Americans by supporting a federal law that prohibits LGBTQ discrimination nationwide.

I’ve been an ally to the LGBTQ community since my military days. I was stationed in Germany during the Cold War. The Berlin Wall had not yet fallen. The Soviet Union was a looming threat. It was a high-pressure time in a high-pressure environment. At least a dozen of the soldiers I served alongside were gay, and all of us understood that the discrimination they faced was completely unwarranted. These were well-respected military intelligence officers at the top of their game. A good soldier is a good soldier — it doesn’t matter who you are or who you love if you get the job done.

No one in the unit had a problem with our colleagues’ sexual orientation, but military leadership did. For this reason, the soldiers I served alongside didn’t come out publicly until retirement. At that point, many of them had been in the service for decades.