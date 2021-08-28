Midlands Voices: Listen to your doctor, not your politician

I was recently moved by the story of Shelly Wachter, an unvaccinated Nebraskan recovering from COVID in a Lincoln hospital. She did not get the vaccine because the messaging felt political and became “white noise,” making it difficult to discern the truth. Sorting through the messaging frenzy is hard for patients, and it has been a nightmare for doctors.

It is bizarre that our leaders are failing us in this epochal pandemic. Amazingly, there are still members of Congress who refuse to wear a mask, even as their fellow members and staff have perished from COVID. We have learned some hard lessons from this virus. Some 600,000 U.S. lives lost have taught us that the same measures that protect us from the alpha virus will protect us from the delta variant. Today, virtually all of the very sick and dying COVID patients are unvaccinated. It is not possible to look at this data and come to a different conclusion.