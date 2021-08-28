Midlands Voices: Listen to your doctor, not your politician

I was recently moved by the story of Shelly Wachter, an unvaccinated Nebraskan recovering from COVID in a Lincoln hospital. She did not get the vaccine because the messaging felt political and became “white noise,” making it difficult to discern the truth. Sorting through the messaging frenzy is hard for patients, and it has been a nightmare for doctors.
It is bizarre that our leaders are failing us in this epochal pandemic. Amazingly, there are still members of Congress who refuse to wear a mask, even as their fellow members and staff have perished from COVID. We have learned some hard lessons from this virus. Some 600,000 U.S. lives lost have taught us that the same measures that protect us from the alpha virus will protect us from the delta variant. Today, virtually all of the very sick and dying COVID patients are unvaccinated. It is not possible to look at this data and come to a different conclusion.
Yet, politicians in the camp of anti-maskers, anti-social distancers, and anti-vaxxers run contrary to the voices of reason coming from the medical community. Our physicians, pharmacists, nurses and allied health professionals are sharing the same information that is being released by the CDC and our local public health departments simply because it is the best defense we have against this virus. Words matter, and when politicians voice criticism of the institutions that protect us from disability and death, this should be a cause for alarm. The volley of bombast without second-order thinking that imbues our politics is disruptive, but when it undermines our county, state and national public health agencies, it is dangerous. Distributing information that is untested, unvetted and unscientific is irresponsible. We should expect more from our leaders than to burn down the very institutions they fund and are supposed to lead.
In the absence of statesmanship, we should listen to our doctors. At the very least, we can listen to Ms. Wachter’s advice: Ignore the politics.
Jeremy Hosein is a physician in Lincoln. He was a health advisor in the White House, policy advisor to two Nebraska governors, and served on the Board of Regents representing UNMC.