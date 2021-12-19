Midlands Voices: Lost to us all — Gary Parrott, a man of adventure, action and service

Those of us who remember Bob Kerrey’s inauguration as governor may recall that his SEAL team and Special Forces Vietnam veteran friends parachuted onto the Capitol grounds for the ceremony. Among those men was Gary Parrott, who died Dec. 11 at age 78 at his home in Lakeside, Nebraska.
He was a bright, charming, colorful man who enjoyed the full life of adventure for which boys of all ages have yearned: driving a motorcycle across Africa; becoming a Navy SEAL team officer; working with the CIA with the Hmong in Laos. Deep-sea diver in Alaska, the Louisiana Gulf and New Zealand; the inventor of a tool for working on deep-water pipelines; an aide to the Senate Intelligence Committee; and eventually, with his beloved wife, Celia, into a quiet retirement on a parcel of ranchland in our own Sandhills.
During many of those postwar years, he visited Laos, where his adopted Hmong community regarded him with love, giving him the revered distinction “Uncle.” It was as “Uncle Bounma” that he arrived each year.
It seemed Gary could do anything, could make things, fix things, build his own houses — and in subzero cold could without hesitation go down a hundred feet in a diving helmet in the icy, high-rolling seas off Alaska to repair a leak in an oil pipe. He and Celia loved Nebraska’s quiet distances, beautiful skies and wild creatures, and, while living in Washington state during his diving years, worked on projects to protect and preserve nature, including being founders of the Hood Canal Land Trust, now The Great Peninsula Conservancy.
Gary knew how to tell a good story and had many good stories to tell. Losing a good storyteller is an irrecoverable loss to us all, for we humans thrive on stories, and Gary’s passing opens an enormous vacancy, at least as big as Sheridan County, and I think bigger still.
Gary is survived by Celia; his sister, Carla; and four nieces and nephews.
Ted Kooser of Garland is a former U.S. poet laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner for his poetry.