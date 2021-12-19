Midlands Voices: Lost to us all — Gary Parrott, a man of adventure, action and service

Those of us who remember Bob Kerrey’s inauguration as governor may recall that his SEAL team and Special Forces Vietnam veteran friends parachuted onto the Capitol grounds for the ceremony. Among those men was Gary Parrott, who died Dec. 11 at age 78 at his home in Lakeside, Nebraska.

He was a bright, charming, colorful man who enjoyed the full life of adventure for which boys of all ages have yearned: driving a motorcycle across Africa; becoming a Navy SEAL team officer; working with the CIA with the Hmong in Laos. Deep-sea diver in Alaska, the Louisiana Gulf and New Zealand; the inventor of a tool for working on deep-water pipelines; an aide to the Senate Intelligence Committee; and eventually, with his beloved wife, Celia, into a quiet retirement on a parcel of ranchland in our own Sandhills.

During many of those postwar years, he visited Laos, where his adopted Hmong community regarded him with love, giving him the revered distinction “Uncle.” It was as “Uncle Bounma” that he arrived each year.