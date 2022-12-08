 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MIDLANDS VOICES

Midlands Voices: Lucy and Julia and the war

  • 0

Reports indicate that Russian soldiers are ill-equipped, forcing many areas to redirect funds. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

In 2003, I taught high school English in Kurakhove, in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Kurakhove is about a 45-minute drive west from Donetsk but is not part of the Russian separatist Donetsk People’s Republic.

My appointment to Ukraine, one of the Newly Independent States of the former U.S.S.R., came from the American Council for International Education, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State. A Nebraskan, I was pleased to go to an agricultural area with its black soil, wheat and sunflowers. It was an amazing learning experience for which I am grateful. This year, it has taken on added meaning.

In the intervening years, my accomplished, good-hearted host teacher, Lyuda, died of cancer, but her two daughters — Lucy and Julia — and I continue exchanging texts and voice messages. With the war, the exchanges are more frequent and urgent. Their situation is now dire.

People are also reading…

On Feb. 21, after Russia invaded Ukraine, I wondered how the sisters were faring. Lucy was optimistic. She wrote, “I’ve decided not to concentrate on this problem and to pray and go to church. I am thinking of prosperity, happiness, and good things. I live with gratitude in my mind.” The next day her favorite city, Odessa, was shelled and the shelling continued throughout the spring and summer. She posted old photographs of her seaside vacations there.

For a time, despite the war and its deprivations, Lucy and Julia felt relatively safe and were surviving with a semblance of normalcy.

Julia is a librarian and Lucy is an English tutor, but both are unable to work. Julia receives benefits — two-thirds of her salary. Both receive humanitarian food aid. They are confined mostly to their flat. One distraction is watching movies on their phones. A favorite is “Once Upon a Time in Odessa,” a Robin Hood story set between 1918 and 1920. Lucy calls the protagonist “Robin Good.”

The sisters also read a lot. Lucy was especially enthusiastic about “Make Your Bed” by U.S. Navy Admiral William H. McRaven. She has read the book three times. Her sister had bought it at a shop in town, thinking it would be a good addition to her school library. Its oft-quoted line, “If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed,” emphasizes the importance of doing little things right. For days, this book buoyed Lucy’s spirits. Hopefully one day it will be on a shelf at school.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Lucy’s messages have grown increasingly hostile toward Putin. He “has blood on his hands.” He is a “war criminal” and a “terrorist.” He is “worse than Herod.” She praised Zelensky — a “real man.”

At one point, she mentioned back pain, perhaps from stress, but she could not go to a doctor or a hospital. Both were busy with wounded soldiers. One of Lucy‘s pupils had to seek treatment in another town for appendicitis, a life-threatening delay, though he was spared.

Eventually, Lucy stopped going to church, fearful of missiles. Her sleep was fragmented as the noise of war grew nearer. They were only 10 miles from the frontline. She felt less able to stay positive, less able to marshal good thoughts, to focus on gratitude and on positive things.

Finally on Nov. 13, the war struck Kurakhove. Soon she lost power. She was without electricity, heat, the internet, and hot food and drinks. On Nov. 24, America’s Thanksgiving Day, power was restored. Lucy sent greetings, saying we should thank God for our gifts, not just on that day but every day. Every country should have a Thanksgiving holiday, she said.

But by Nov. 27, Lucy was near hysteria. A missile had burst the windows of the apartment building across from hers, hollowing out the children’s play area, leaving only a lone swing and slide.

Her last messages have been even more grim. Kurakhove’s mayor had turned off the town’s central heat to force evacuations. But how and where would they go? The roads are gutted. Instead, Lucy and Julia danced around the flat to keep warm; they sang to allay their worries. The next day, the central heating plant was bombed.

Once again, Lucy and Julia were in a blackout. Lucy texted me, curled up in her third-floor hallway, away from windows. It was dark and cold, but when at last the electricity flickered on, she and Julia heated water to huddle over for warmth. In her voice message, she was laughing at the absurdity of life in Kurakhove.

It was good to hear her laugh. But what will tomorrow bring?

OWH Midland Voices November 2022

Midlands Voices: Fighting polarization and prejudice is not easy, but it's happening
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Fighting polarization and prejudice is not easy, but it's happening

  • Wendy Goldberg
  • Updated
  • 0

Wendy Goldberg writes, "Democracy only works when we trust that all of us are willing to listen, learn and be moved."

Midlands Voices: Share Omaha and Share Iowa broaden Giving Tuesday efforts
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Share Omaha and Share Iowa broaden Giving Tuesday efforts

  • Marjorie Maas & Donna Dostal
  • Updated
  • 0

Marjorie Maas and Donna Dostal write, "Share Omaha and Share Iowa connect your support to local organizations 365 days a year, but Giving Tuesday is especially significant."

Midlands Voices: Finding gratitude and hope at Thanksgiving
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Finding gratitude and hope at Thanksgiving

  • Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, Ph.D.
  • Updated
  • 0

The Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson writes, "We are called by God to authentically accompany people in finding solutions in ways that meet the needs of their communities."

Midlands Voices: Future jobs needs require strengthening of Omaha’s tech ecosystem
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Future jobs needs require strengthening of Omaha’s tech ecosystem

  • Kandace Miller
  • Updated
  • 0

Kandace Miller writes, "The future has arrived. Let’s ensure our community is equipped to thrive."

Midlands Voices: Investing in education is an investment in ourselves and our state
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Investing in education is an investment in ourselves and our state

  • Joanne Li, Ph.D. and Tony Goins
  • Updated
  • 0

Joanne Li and Tony Goins write, "Nebraskans have shown, time and time again, that investing in education is the most assured community investment you can make."

Midlands Voices: Reading scores go up with good writing instruction
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Reading scores go up with good writing instruction

  • Becky White Fendrick
  • Updated
  • 0

Becky White Fendrick writes, "Educators and parents must firmly stand alongside students as they struggle to meet clear and uncompromising standards."

Midlands Voices: The Child Tax Credit plan and economic security for Nebraska families
Columnists

Midlands Voices: The Child Tax Credit plan and economic security for Nebraska families

  • Shawntell Kroese
  • Updated
  • 0

Shawntell Kroese writes, "Successfully raising a child in today’s world takes hard work not only on the part of the parents but also the broader community."

Midlands Voices: Support Nebraska’s children and become a child and family services specialist
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Support Nebraska’s children and become a child and family services specialist

  • Dannette R. Smith and Stephanie Beasley
  • Updated
  • 0

Dannette R. Smith and Stephanie Beasley write, "Children and families face unique needs, and this work is critical to the safety of children." 

Midlands Voices: Innovation changes the way we engage with the world
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Innovation changes the way we engage with the world

  • Ronnie D. Green
  • Updated
  • 0

UNL Chancellor Ronnie D. Green writes, "For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Nebraska system is among the top 100 institutions in the world in obtaining U.S. patents."

Midlands Voices: Connecting business to education is key to establishing a vibrant STEM ecosystem in Nebraska
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Connecting business to education is key to establishing a vibrant STEM ecosystem in Nebraska

  • Julie Sigmon
  • Updated
  • 0

Julie Sigmon writes, "Resources and support is necessary for students to pursue educational pathways that lead to rewarding STEM careers."

Midlands Voices: The transfer of work from businesses to customers
Columnists

Midlands Voices: The transfer of work from businesses to customers

  • Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D.
  • Updated
  • 0

Rebecca S. Fahrlander writes, "The line between customer and worker has become blurred to the point that we need to evaluate if this is fair or sustainable, or whether it is time to fire the customer as worker."

Susan M. Stein Ph.D., is a former World-Herald columnist and features writer. She spent 35 years teaching on the secondary and postsecondary level, including pedagogical collaborations in Ukraine and Uganda.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: The canary in the political gold mine

Column: The canary in the political gold mine

Community columnist Jeremy Aspen writes, "Let’s assume (Pete) Ricketts is the appointee (to Sen. Ben Sasse's seat). There’s a chance he understands this looks tawdry, inappropriate and is a bit of a liability."

Aaron Scherb: A productive lame duck — the end of a historic Congress

Aaron Scherb: A productive lame duck — the end of a historic Congress

As this session of Congress winds down, it’s important to note its many achievements. The current Congress passed a bipartisan infrastructure package, bipartisan anti-gun violence reform and a COVID relief package. It made historic investments in climate change and health care while holding the former president accountable by exposing the truth behind the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert