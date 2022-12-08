Midlands Voices: Lucy and Julia and the war

In 2003, I taught high school English in Kurakhove, in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Kurakhove is about a 45-minute drive west from Donetsk but is not part of the Russian separatist Donetsk People’s Republic.

My appointment to Ukraine, one of the Newly Independent States of the former U.S.S.R., came from the American Council for International Education, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State. A Nebraskan, I was pleased to go to an agricultural area with its black soil, wheat and sunflowers. It was an amazing learning experience for which I am grateful. This year, it has taken on added meaning.

In the intervening years, my accomplished, good-hearted host teacher, Lyuda, died of cancer, but her two daughters — Lucy and Julia — and I continue exchanging texts and voice messages. With the war, the exchanges are more frequent and urgent. Their situation is now dire.

On Feb. 21, after Russia invaded Ukraine, I wondered how the sisters were faring. Lucy was optimistic. She wrote, “I’ve decided not to concentrate on this problem and to pray and go to church. I am thinking of prosperity, happiness, and good things. I live with gratitude in my mind.” The next day her favorite city, Odessa, was shelled and the shelling continued throughout the spring and summer. She posted old photographs of her seaside vacations there.

For a time, despite the war and its deprivations, Lucy and Julia felt relatively safe and were surviving with a semblance of normalcy.

Julia is a librarian and Lucy is an English tutor, but both are unable to work. Julia receives benefits — two-thirds of her salary. Both receive humanitarian food aid. They are confined mostly to their flat. One distraction is watching movies on their phones. A favorite is “Once Upon a Time in Odessa,” a Robin Hood story set between 1918 and 1920. Lucy calls the protagonist “Robin Good.”

The sisters also read a lot. Lucy was especially enthusiastic about “Make Your Bed” by U.S. Navy Admiral William H. McRaven. She has read the book three times. Her sister had bought it at a shop in town, thinking it would be a good addition to her school library. Its oft-quoted line, “If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed,” emphasizes the importance of doing little things right. For days, this book buoyed Lucy’s spirits. Hopefully one day it will be on a shelf at school.

Lucy’s messages have grown increasingly hostile toward Putin. He “has blood on his hands.” He is a “war criminal” and a “terrorist.” He is “worse than Herod.” She praised Zelensky — a “real man.”

At one point, she mentioned back pain, perhaps from stress, but she could not go to a doctor or a hospital. Both were busy with wounded soldiers. One of Lucy‘s pupils had to seek treatment in another town for appendicitis, a life-threatening delay, though he was spared.

Eventually, Lucy stopped going to church, fearful of missiles. Her sleep was fragmented as the noise of war grew nearer. They were only 10 miles from the frontline. She felt less able to stay positive, less able to marshal good thoughts, to focus on gratitude and on positive things.

Finally on Nov. 13, the war struck Kurakhove. Soon she lost power. She was without electricity, heat, the internet, and hot food and drinks. On Nov. 24, America’s Thanksgiving Day, power was restored. Lucy sent greetings, saying we should thank God for our gifts, not just on that day but every day. Every country should have a Thanksgiving holiday, she said.

But by Nov. 27, Lucy was near hysteria. A missile had burst the windows of the apartment building across from hers, hollowing out the children’s play area, leaving only a lone swing and slide.

Her last messages have been even more grim. Kurakhove’s mayor had turned off the town’s central heat to force evacuations. But how and where would they go? The roads are gutted. Instead, Lucy and Julia danced around the flat to keep warm; they sang to allay their worries. The next day, the central heating plant was bombed.

Once again, Lucy and Julia were in a blackout. Lucy texted me, curled up in her third-floor hallway, away from windows. It was dark and cold, but when at last the electricity flickered on, she and Julia heated water to huddle over for warmth. In her voice message, she was laughing at the absurdity of life in Kurakhove.

It was good to hear her laugh. But what will tomorrow bring?