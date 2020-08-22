Midlands Voices: Major research projects for NU promote health, national security

Our nation has been rocked by a public health emergency and the economic uncertainty that comes with it. But the people of Nebraska know that the University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska at Omaha stand with you as we pilot our way through this storm.
We’re able to do so because we have always been in it together. Nebraska’s lawmakers and taxpayers have sown the seeds. Private philanthropists and community leaders have fed the dreams.
In the midst of a global pandemic, our work continues. We search for the answers to scientific questions — the quest to develop better therapies and potential cures and to provide for a more secure, educated society.
At UNMC, we recently set yet another record for research funding from external sources. Our researchers brought in more than $174 million for fiscal year 2019-20. This is a 26% increase over the previous year’s record total of $138 million.
This increase is particularly remarkable because it occurred while many types of patient-oriented and other research had to pause or slow because of COVID-19.
At UNO, we also had a record total for research projects, earning $26.6 million. That is an increase of more than 55% in funding from external sources compared to the previous fiscal year.
These funds come from a variety of sources; mostly, from U.S. federal government grants.
The people of Nebraska, lawmakers and taxpayers, community leaders of all stripes, made the commitment to make us a top-flight university and medical center. And, we’ve worked hard to leverage that investment.
Among this year’s highlights:
» At UNO, $3.65 million to National Counterterrorism, Innovation, Technology, and Education (NCITE), a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence specializing in terrorism prevention and counterterrorism research. Professor Gina Ligon leads this work. The 10-year, $36.5 million grant is the largest ever received in the University of Nebraska system.
» $2.3 million this year to Tony Wilson, professor of neurological sciences at UNMC, funded through a Centers for Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE) grant through the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This work focuses on neuroimaging and represents a partnership with Boys Town National Research Hospital, Creighton University and UNO.
» $1.6 million, from a variety of sources, including the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, to Joshua Santarpia, UNMC associate professor of pathology/microbiology, and research direct$or, National Strategic Research Institute, who received multiple awards related to the decontamination of spaces and equipment for the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus.
» $2.2 million awarded to Professor Nick Stergiou and his team from the UNO Department of Biomechanics. The NIH-funded COBRE grant supports research focused on human movement and the treatment/prevention of motor-related disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.
We call our researchers “investigators.” They also are job creators. Studies have found that for every $1 million in federal research an institution receives, 30 to 32 jobs, direct and indirect, are created.
We believe increasing research is critical to growing our state’s economy. Jeffrey P. Gold, chancellor of UNMC and UNO, has charged us to make a difference. Through gaining an understanding of what we don’t know today, we will make someone’s life better, or longer; take away pain; give them comfort that their children are going to be OK; and reduce the disparities in health we find in and between some urban and rural communities. We work to create a better, more secure future for our country.
That’s why we work. And, it’s why you, Nebraska, have invested in us.
During a global pandemic and challenging economic environment, your investment has delivered record returns.
At UNMC, UNO, and the University of Nebraska, we continue to pay dividends, even in times like these.
Larsen, M.D., is vice chancellor for research at UNMC. Bayles, Ph.D., is associate vice chancellor for research and creative activity at UNO and associate vice chancellor for basic science research at UNMC.
