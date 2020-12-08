Midlands Voices: Make sure testing, vaccinations will meet needs of disabled Nebraskans

Disability Rights Nebraska is a nonprofit organization designated under federal law to serve as the protection and advocacy system for Nebraskans with disabilities. Since near the beginning of the pandemic, we have been conducting remote interviews from border to border, focusing on congregate living facilities such as group homes, assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities. Over and over, we’ve heard loud and clear: “Nebraska had little or no plan for how to ensure people with disabilities would be provided for in an emergency.”

As our recent report “A Widening Divide” documents, the consequences of this lack of planning are stunning. It impacted some facilities at the most basic level of food insecurity. Most had no help in acquiring personal protective equipment and, as of today, TestNebraska remains fundamentally inaccessible for many people, particularly those with disabilities. The only way to access and use the screening tool from TestNebraska is to go online, which leaves out people who are not able to use the internet. Even those who manage to get screened online must then get to a testing site, which is simply not feasible for many people with disabilities. Think of the residents in a dementia ward. Think of those Nebraskans living in a group home who do not have a driver’s license due to their intellectual or developmental disabilities. Think of those adults living below the poverty line in an assisted living facility in a small rural community where there is no public transportation. How are these Nebraskans supposed to use TestNebraska?