Midlands Voices: Mask mandate is appropriate, given the health threat to Nebraska

Despite the holidays right around the corner, things on the COVID-19 front are not looking up. The number of cases is rising. On Nov. 1, Nebraska reported 934 new cases, with at least six new coronavirus deaths and a weekly average a full 38% higher than in the previous two weeks. While many Nebraskans have been wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing, there is an additional, strategic step that Gov. Ricketts could, and should, take to help Nebraskans turn things around and conquer COVID-19: implement a statewide mask mandate.

At the onset of the pandemic, the shortage of masks and the need to prioritize supplies for healthcare workers admittedly resulted in mixed messages regarding mask use. Since then, however, we have learned a lot. Substantial evidence supporting mask effectiveness has led to recommendations for their broad public use. Fortunately, we now have more than enough masks to supply the entire country. And yet our numbers are going up.