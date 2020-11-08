Midlands Voices: Mask mandate is appropriate, given the health threat to Nebraska

Despite the holidays right around the corner, things on the COVID-19 front are not looking up. The number of cases is rising. On Nov. 1, Nebraska reported 934 new cases, with at least six new coronavirus deaths and a weekly average a full 38% higher than in the previous two weeks. While many Nebraskans have been wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing, there is an additional, strategic step that Gov. Ricketts could, and should, take to help Nebraskans turn things around and conquer COVID-19: implement a statewide mask mandate.
At the onset of the pandemic, the shortage of masks and the need to prioritize supplies for healthcare workers admittedly resulted in mixed messages regarding mask use. Since then, however, we have learned a lot. Substantial evidence supporting mask effectiveness has led to recommendations for their broad public use. Fortunately, we now have more than enough masks to supply the entire country. And yet our numbers are going up.
One key reason why COVID-19 has spread like wildfire is because an estimated 40% of infections are not associated with any symptoms, while 50% of viral spread is thought to happen before symptoms appear. This means that to limit the spread of the virus, precautions such as mask wearing must be taken proactively, in the absence of symptoms. While masks do offer some protection to those who wear them, what they do particularly well is prevent infected individuals from infecting others. This is why everyone should be wearing a mask in public, regardless of symptoms. It’s simply the best way to protect your parents, grandparents, co-workers, neighbors and friends.
In consistently reminding Nebraskans to mask up, Gov. Ricketts clearly recognizes what a formidable weapon masks are in the fight against the coronavirus. Despite his recognition, however, Gov. Ricketts has yet to implement a statewide mask mandate — suggesting instead that a mandate would infringe upon Nebraskans’ individual freedoms and that a mandate would reduce compliance. While I can understand his sentiment, I worry that Gov. Ricketts’ perspective does not take into account what we now know about both the virus and about how best to effectively encourage behavior change.
Initially, Gov. Ricketts was to able point to Nebraska’s relatively low numbers as evidence that a mask mandate wasn’t necessary. Now, however, our state has the highest number of hospitalized COVID patients since the onset of the pandemic, elective surgeries are once again being cancelled, and case counts are on the rise.
Our current situation is also different in that relatively new data suggest that concerns about mandates reducing compliance are not warranted. A study of the impact of state-level mandates established that mask mandates have actually been associated with a subsequent decline in COVID-19 growth, resulting in an estimated 200,000 fewer cases — a number that’s the equivalent to more than two completely full Husker Stadiums’ worth of fans. For more evidence, we need only look to a naturally occurring experiment conducted by our neighbors in Kansas. When Gov. Laura Kelly was unable to pass a statewide mask mandate this summer, some counties imposed county-level mandates. Others didn’t. The result? Those that did saw a 50% reduction of spread as compared to those that didn’t.
While two Nebraska counties with mask mandates — Douglas and Lancaster — account for the greatest percentage of Nebraska’s total COVID cases, closer analysis reveals that per-capita COVID rates are actually lower than many other less-populous counties without mandates. Dakota County (population 20,026), for example, has three and four times the case rates of Douglas and Lancaster Counties respectively.
As for Gov. Rickett’s concern about infringing on individual liberties, establishing and enforcing a state mask mandate would no more represent an infringement than establishing and enforcing laws limiting an individual’s right to drink and drive. When someone gets behind the wheel while under the influence, they not only put themselves at risk but also put everyone else on the road in danger. Similarly, refusing to wear a mask in public in the middle of a global pandemic stands to endanger others and potentially infringe on the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all those exposed.
If we really want to live up to our Nebraska motto and “live the good life,” we all need to ask ourselves: What can you do? The answer certainly involves wearing a mask, washing your hands and socially distancing. It also involves contacting Gov. Ricketts in support of a statewide mask mandate. In addition to saving lives, this simple step will help us move toward getting back to business as usual — and living the good life here in Nebraska.
Bethany Jana, an Omaha native, is a graduate student pursuing a Health Behavior Masters of Public Health degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Gillings School of Public Health.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!