Midlands Voices: Mask wearing imperative for lawmakers when Legislature begins session

As elected officials sent to Lincoln to serve the people of Nebraska, I believe we are obligated to take every precaution available to ensure your safety. This includes coming to an agreement as a body to always wear a mask in public spaces and require all individuals in the Capitol to do the same. It is incumbent upon myself and my colleagues in the Legislature to carry the governor’s call to action forward through our own actions and words.

After the 107th Legislature completes our 10 days of bill introduction, public hearings will begin. In the Nebraska Unicameral every piece of legislation introduced by a senator has a public hearing. No partisan politics in our nonpartisan Unicameral can hold up the public’s opportunity to hear about every bill introduced and to speak publicly about any bill. Everyone in the state of Nebraska has the right to come before a committee and share their views on the bill at hand.