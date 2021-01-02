Midlands Voices: Mask wearing imperative for lawmakers when Legislature begins session

The Nebraska Legislature is preparing to meet on Wednesday to open our 107th legislative session. Many Nebraskans have reached out to me and to my office staff expressing concerns. They are inquiring about safety measures their governing body have put in place to ensure the safety of our constituents who will be sharing public comment at public hearings held in the coming months.
The outgoing speaker of the Legislature, Sen. Jim Scheer, has shared what safety measures will be in place when we meet on Wednesday. I had hoped for a clear statement on the necessity of wearing face masks in public settings. The guidelines issued by Speaker Scheer “encouraged” senators to wear a mask in lieu of requiring masks in public spaces. (A mask mandate is not enforceable on the floor of the Legislature.) After the speaker’s announcement, I spoke with several of my colleagues and staff members in the Legislature, and many are concerned about the message we send to the public if we as leaders in the state are not willing to lead by example and wear a mask while conducting public business.
On Nov. 19, 2020, Gov. Ricketts held a joint press conference with public health officials and medical personnel from the University of Nebraska Medical Center to launch the public awareness campaign, “Do Right, Right Now.” The aim of this campaign is to encourage everyone in the state of Nebraska to take personal responsibility for ensuring the health and safety of our family, friends and neighbors.
As elected officials sent to Lincoln to serve the people of Nebraska, I believe we are obligated to take every precaution available to ensure your safety. This includes coming to an agreement as a body to always wear a mask in public spaces and require all individuals in the Capitol to do the same. It is incumbent upon myself and my colleagues in the Legislature to carry the governor’s call to action forward through our own actions and words.
After the 107th Legislature completes our 10 days of bill introduction, public hearings will begin. In the Nebraska Unicameral every piece of legislation introduced by a senator has a public hearing. No partisan politics in our nonpartisan Unicameral can hold up the public’s opportunity to hear about every bill introduced and to speak publicly about any bill. Everyone in the state of Nebraska has the right to come before a committee and share their views on the bill at hand.
I currently sit on the Health and Human Services Committee, where testimony on legislation often affects the medically fragile. Frequently these testimonies are given by self-advocates. I cannot begin to imagine the strain it will put on anyone with an underlying health condition, let alone someone who is medically fragile, to attend a public hearing in the coming months. Some might say, “Then stay home,” but is it right to deny a citizen their right to appear before their Legislature because we refuse to follow our own state health guidance? Is it right to endanger the lives of our own colleagues and families?
The answer to those questions is quite simple: Do Right, Right Now. Lead by example. Make the right choice and wear a mask. As a mandate of state senators is not enforceable, frankly it should not be necessary to mandate a mask for us to agree to take proper precautions when it comes to the lives of our fellow citizens.
As of Dec. 28, Nebraska has lost over 1,600 lives to COVID-19. That is 1,600 too many. We can stop this deadly virus through diligence and taking proper cautions.
Please call your state senator and ask that they protect your right to appear before them and testify in safe conditions for all citizens. Ask your senator to Do Right, Right Now and wear a mask.
For more information on the Do Right, Right Now campaign visit: https://dorightrightnow.org/
Machaela Cavanaugh, of Omaha, is a state senator representing District 6 in the Nebraska Legislature.
