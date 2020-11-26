Midlands Voices: Mayflower Compact pointed the way toward self-government

“Count your many blessings, name them one by one.” This Thanksgiving it may seem harder than usual to think of them. However, there are still many. Whether gathering this year in person or virtually, let’s all take time to reflect on a special blessing and a special historic milestone.

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower Compact. On Nov. 21, 1620 (Nov. 11, 1620, Old Style used at the time), after 66 days at sea, 41 Mayflower passengers comprised of Separatist Pilgrims seeking religious freedom and a smaller group of “strangers” who did not share their beliefs or their background, voluntarily entered into a covenant that marked the birth of self-government in the New World.

The Compact was simple but profound: “We ... do by these presents solemnly and mutually in the presence of God and one of another ... Covenant and Combine ourselves together in a Civil Body Politic, for our better ordering and preservation ..., and by virtue hereof to enact, constitute and frame such just and equal Laws, Ordinances, Acts, Constitutions and Offices from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general good of the Colony, unto which we promise all due submission and obedience.”