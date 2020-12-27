Midlands Voices: Mayors voice support for completing Nebraska expressway system

We ask that solving this problem — finishing the Nebraska Expressway System — be a priority for the Legislature this legislative session. Now is the right time. Our local economies need the jolt of infrastructure spending, having suffered the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic; there is likely to be a new focus at the federal level on American infrastructure reinvestment, which may create opportunities to leverage federal resources, and interest rates are at all-time lows.

Which leads to another point worth noting. Nebraska is one of only two states that does not issue bonds to finance highway construction. Why not? Cities must bond regularly to fund large infrastructure improvements. Many projects simply would not get done if we didn’t. Sadly, that is what’s happened with the highways the state promised to expand under the Expressway System. The money wasn’t stockpiled, so the work simply did not get done, promises notwithstanding.

This is a classic “penny wise, pound foolish” scenario, given the opportunity cost of lost economic development and the immense cost inflation of delayed infrastructure construction.

The inaction and negligence is hurting our communities. It’s costing Nebraskans’ lives and limiting communities’ ability to help grow our state. We ask the Legislature to find a way to solve the problem and puts us on the road to infrastructure modernization that benefits both our rural and urban communities.

This essay was signed by Mayors Josh Moenning (Norfolk); Joey Spellerberg (Fremont); James Bulkley (Columbus); Chad Dixon (Wisner); Jon Knutson (Schuyler); Donn Graff (Osceola); Kenneth Thomas (Scribner); Bruce Cate (Hooper); Ken Everingham (Stromsburg); Barry Redfern (York); Jerry Johnson (Wahoo); Bruce Schlecht (West Point); Rod Scott (North Bend); Kyle Voecks (Stanton). Also, Village Chairs Doug Steffensmeier (Beemer); Amber Labenz (Pilger); Pat Davis (Shelby); Stanley D. Flak (Murray); C. J. Seyler, II (Union); Miranda Martin (Benedict); Kathy Cummings (Rogers).