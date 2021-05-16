Midlands Voices: Meatpacking workers deserve these added protections; Legislature must act

As a proud Nebraskan lucky to call this state home for most of my life, I can tell you it is no secret that we love to eat meat. Before the pandemic I held large pork barbeques whenever my daughters came home to visit and had steaks on the grill when entertaining friends. Many of my friends who join our family’s barbecues are the same hardworking Nebraskans who have worked in our state’s meatpacking plants for over 30 years.
Gov. Ricketts recently declared March 20 as “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska, highlighting his pride in our state’s meat industry as our neighbor to the south, Colorado, declared a “Meatout Day” at the behest of the animal rights groups.
While the headlines focus on the debate between meat-lovers and vegetarians, there is one group that has been left out of the conversation — the brave Nebraska frontline workers in meatpacking plants.
Nebraska’s meat industry supports nearly 200,000 jobs and generates more than $1.8 million in state tax revenue for our economy. As the danger from this pandemic continues this key engine of our economy, Gov. Ricketts and the Nebraska legislature must prioritize the health and safety of meatpacking workers because they are the ones who make “Meat on the Menu Day” possible and are key to the industry’s success.
Meatpacking workers in Nebraska have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. There have already been over 6,700 positive COVID cases along with 255 hospitalizations and 27 deaths from the virus among meatpacking workers in the state. The true impact of this pandemic on Nebraska meatpacking workers is likely much greater since these figures only account for the COVID cases that have been publicly disclosed. The reality is that illness and injury in meatpacking plants have always been underreported, and this lack of transparency has grown worse during the pandemic this past year.
Nebraska’s frontline meatpacking workers need action now to protect them as this pandemic continues to threaten our communities.
As the union for Nebraska meatpacking workers, UFCW Local 293 is calling on Gov. Ricketts and our state’s legislative leaders to pass and sign into law the Meatpacking Employees COVID-19 Protection Act, before this year’s regular session adjournment. State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha is the bill sponsor.
Taking action with this legislation would provide stronger protections for workers in Nebraska meatpacking plants by requiring social distancing in high-traffic areas, increasing vital access to personal protective equipment, and strengthening paid sick leave for workers that contract the virus.
With this measure, Gov. Ricketts and state leaders can also strengthen public safety and increase transparency by requiring all Nebraska meatpacking companies to record and report COVID cases at their plants and establish fines for any COVID safety violations that put our communities at risk.
Keeping our food supply secure is essential to our economy and Nebraska communities across the state, and this will only be possible with strong action to address the safety of the Nebraska frontline workers who continue to put their lives on the line in these meatpacking plants every day. These Nebraska workers deserve not only our gratitude, but also the strong protection and support needed to ensure their health, safety and financial security.
The simple truth is that Nebraskans simply cannot afford to wait on the federal government to ensure the safety of our frontline workers. The time to act on this legislation is now, and I urge all Nebraskans to contact their state senators and tell them to pass the Meatpacking Employees COVID-19 Protection Act.
Nebraska is proud of the good food and good jobs that our state’s meat industry produces. If Gov. Ricketts and state leaders can recognize the cultural importance of meat in Nebraska, then they can and must recognize the importance of the Nebraska frontline workers who help to put that high-quality American meat on our tables every day.
Eric Reeder, an Omaha native, lives in Crete, Neb., and is president of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 293, which represents nearly 6,500 Nebraska frontline workers in the meatpacking and food processing industry across the state.