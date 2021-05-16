Midlands Voices: Meatpacking workers deserve these added protections; Legislature must act

With this measure, Gov. Ricketts and state leaders can also strengthen public safety and increase transparency by requiring all Nebraska meatpacking companies to record and report COVID cases at their plants and establish fines for any COVID safety violations that put our communities at risk.

Keeping our food supply secure is essential to our economy and Nebraska communities across the state, and this will only be possible with strong action to address the safety of the Nebraska frontline workers who continue to put their lives on the line in these meatpacking plants every day. These Nebraska workers deserve not only our gratitude, but also the strong protection and support needed to ensure their health, safety and financial security.

The simple truth is that Nebraskans simply cannot afford to wait on the federal government to ensure the safety of our frontline workers. The time to act on this legislation is now, and I urge all Nebraskans to contact their state senators and tell them to pass the Meatpacking Employees COVID-19 Protection Act.

Nebraska is proud of the good food and good jobs that our state’s meat industry produces. If Gov. Ricketts and state leaders can recognize the cultural importance of meat in Nebraska, then they can and must recognize the importance of the Nebraska frontline workers who help to put that high-quality American meat on our tables every day.

Eric Reeder, an Omaha native, lives in Crete, Neb., and is president of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 293, which represents nearly 6,500 Nebraska frontline workers in the meatpacking and food processing industry across the state.