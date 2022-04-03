Midlands Voices: Med Center continues to drive local, regional economy

In the past three years, the economic impact of UNMC and Nebraska Medicine has grown by more than 30%. In fact, when we combine our growth with that of the other three University of Nebraska campuses and consider UNMC’s academic affiliations with other clinical partners, our economic impact now exceeds $10.7 billion.

The most recent study — conducted by third-party firm Tripp Umbach — shows that every state dollar invested in UNMC alone brings a 9.4-to-1 return. When you tally up our total combined economic impact between UNMC and its primary clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine, that ROI figure climbs to 36-to-1. When you add in the academic work (residency programs and clinical research, for example) of UNMC’s other clinical partners — Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and the VA Health System — that number climbs to 39-to-1.

Nebraskans are known nationally as savvy investors. But a 39-to-1 economic impact return is exceptional, especially when combined with our educational, research and clinical care programs that impact our state from border to border and beyond.

We know that taxpayer support of UNMC — and our ability to be not only a scientific, medical and educational powerhouse, but also an economic one — isn’t a gift. Your belief in us isn’t an obligation. It’s an investment, and we take our commitment to our communities that we serve very seriously.

UNMC alumni, who practice in rural and urban areas of the state, help meet our health care needs and serve as community leaders with high-paying jobs, generating an economic impact of $5.1 billion a year. Our researchers, who make discoveries, apply for patents and found spinoff startup companies, bring another economic boost. Not to mention the nearly 14,000 Nebraska Medicine and UNMC employees whose wages pay for homes, cars, groceries and other goods. Federal funding, thanks in part to crucial partnerships with our nation’s departments of state and defense, continues to grow.

It’s an investment that pays big dividends.

Our integrated enterprise, what Nebraskans lovingly have come to call the Med Center, grows Nebraska business volume in two ways: direct expenditures that support local businesses, which creates jobs; and indirect spending, as these businesses and their employees spend this money, creating additional jobs.

The latest numbers say UNMC and Nebraska Medicine had an employment impact of more than 56,050 in 2021.

And the Med Center is the driving force behind $220.2 million in state and local tax revenue.

Yes, we’ve sustained this growth amid a continued pandemic that has impacted lives and livelihoods in our hometowns and across the globe. We’ve been a rock of a contributor to the strength of Nebraska’s economy, even as our state has been hit with extreme drought, historic floods and COVID-19.

In challenging times, as always, UNMC and Nebraska Medicine serve as one of the most essential economic engines that drives our state. We are proud to stand for Nebraskans. And, even prouder that Nebraskans have always stood with the Med Center.

These aren’t just numbers on paper. You likely know someone involved in or impacted by our construction projects. Or someone who has had one of our alums move into their community, or faculty providing remote service to keep health care available in rural Nebraska (which can also keep local employers from moving to bigger towns). Or someone with a job thanks to a project that came to life when some state dollars were allocated to UNMC, often matched by the philanthropic community. Or most importantly, someone whose life was saved or improved because of investments in our healthcare system.

These last few years have not been easy ones, economically or otherwise. But our growth has been steady, thanks to your unwavering support. And our state’s economy has remained strong, thanks in part to the role we are proud to play, as an investment with a return of 39-to-1. And, the best is yet to come.

Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold is the chancellor of UNMC and is board chairman of Nebraska Medicine. Dr. James Linder is CEO of Nebraska Medicine.