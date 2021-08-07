Midlands Voices: Medicaid remains a lifeline for Indian Country, but there’s more work to do

In South Dakota, American Indian groups like the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association and Dakotans for Health are helping lead the fight to pass a ballot measure to expand Medicaid in our state, which would provide coverage to an additional 42,500 South Dakotans, including thousands of American Indians. Unfortunately, the state legislature keeps trying to put additional obstacles in our way, including seeking to raise the vote percentage needed for a successful ballot measure from a simple majority to 60%. But we are determined to succeed in this fight, starting with gathering enough signatures to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot, because the health of our families and communities are at stake.

Medicaid is a lifeline for Indian Country, plain and simple.

Although we are entitled to care from IHS or tribal facilities whether we are insured or not, proposals to expand access to Medicaid would benefit our communities in several ways. First, having health insurance from another source makes it easier for our people to access care from other providers when IHS facilities are geographically distant or over capacity. Second, having more patients insured by Medicaid would help increase reimbursements to IHS clinics, which are chronically underfunded and rely on this funding to provide care to those they serve.