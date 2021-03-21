Midlands Voices: Medical marijuana offers great help to Nebraskans in need

As Nebraska families who are advocating for medical cannabis for our sick loved ones, we can agree with Gov. Pete Ricketts on one thing: The death of a young person is a tragedy under any circumstance. Other than that, we couldn’t disagree more with the governor’s stance on cannabis.
When it comes to such a serious topic, facts matter. There is overwhelming evidence that cannabis has medical benefits and that reform is not linked to increased rates of use among teens. In July 2019, the influential Journal of the American Medical Association published a major report looking at federal data from more than 1.4 million high school students. The analysts concluded that medical cannabis laws had no impact at all on teen cannabis use. The analysis was consistent with the results of another peer-reviewed paper published by the journal Current Addiction Reports in 2018. The researchers concluded that, “Liberal forms of cannabis regulation ... have not to date increased rates of cannabis use.”
The governor makes no distinction between recreational and medicinal cannabis. He falsely assumes that states that pass medical cannabis laws will automatically pass recreational laws. The fact is 47 states have some sort of medical cannabis law while only 15 have both. It’s as though he believes that a recreational law would appear out of thin air. That’s not an honest portrayal of how our legislative system works in Nebraska.
We have spent the past eight years working on this issue. We have had studies done, bills introduced, committee hearings, floor debates and votes taken. That’s how the legislative process works, and the governor and other opponents know it. If Legislative Bill 474 passes, it will have gone through the rigors of eight long years of the legislative process. That’s much longer than the vast majority of bills that are enacted. A recreational cannabis bill would have to go through the exact same process.
The continued misrepresentation of the facts uncovers another ugly truth in this debate, and that’s the dehumanization of children and other suffering citizens of this state. The governor fails to even acknowledge how the lack of medical cannabis impacts our kids and the lives of thousands of other patients in Nebraska. When he recently stated that “if you legalize marijuana, you’re gonna kill your kids,’’ he dehumanized the families and their sick loved ones, some of whom were a mere 20 feet away from him — families begging him for help. It was as if those Nebraska citizens didn’t even exist.
It is simply wrong to pit families like ours against those who worry about the risks of cannabis use. There is a sensible middle ground, and that is what advocates have been supporting for years. State Sen. Anna Wishart and other legislators have invested countless hours into molding a thoughtful policy that takes into consideration the thoughts and concerns of all Nebraska families. In addition to helping children and other patients, LB 474 also creates rigorous safeguards that protect public health and safety. Sen. Wishart has listened to every concern that has been expressed, and she has committed to making a good faith effort to work through every single concern.
The governor, on the other hand, has made no such effort. Instead he has chosen to present a completely divisive narrative on an issue that over 70% of Nebraskans agree on. If the governor were truly concerned about the youth of our state, he would look to find common ground that takes everyone’s concerns into account. His “my way or the highway” approach isn’t the approach of a responsible leader. A responsible leader works to help all of their citizens.
We know what real leadership looks like and what it doesn’t look like. Courageous leadership is what Sen. Wishart has shown in crafting a bill that takes all concerns into account, and more importantly, gives voice to the voiceless and power to the powerless.
Dominic Gillen, father of Will Gillen, lives in Bellevue. This essay reflects the view of Nebraska Families for Medical Cannabis.