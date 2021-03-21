Midlands Voices: Medical marijuana offers great help to Nebraskans in need

We have spent the past eight years working on this issue. We have had studies done, bills introduced, committee hearings, floor debates and votes taken. That’s how the legislative process works, and the governor and other opponents know it. If Legislative Bill 474 passes, it will have gone through the rigors of eight long years of the legislative process. That’s much longer than the vast majority of bills that are enacted. A recreational cannabis bill would have to go through the exact same process.

The continued misrepresentation of the facts uncovers another ugly truth in this debate, and that’s the dehumanization of children and other suffering citizens of this state. The governor fails to even acknowledge how the lack of medical cannabis impacts our kids and the lives of thousands of other patients in Nebraska. When he recently stated that “if you legalize marijuana, you’re gonna kill your kids,’’ he dehumanized the families and their sick loved ones, some of whom were a mere 20 feet away from him — families begging him for help. It was as if those Nebraska citizens didn’t even exist.