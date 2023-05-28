Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For many Americans across our country, Memorial Day means a long weekend of barbequing, spending time with family and friends and celebrating the kick-off of the summer season.

It’s well-deserved for hardworking people to dedicate extra time to their loved ones and earn much needed rest and relaxation. But it is also important to remember that for others, Memorial Day is a far more somber day because of its true meaning, to honor the fallen who have died defending this nation. It’s a day of reflection. It’s a day to remember and honor the sacrifices of the 1.2 million American service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice since 1776.

Throughout my nearly 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, and since being sworn-in as a member of the United States House of Representatives, it has been a key passion and priority of mine to remember our nation’s fallen and care for the families left behind by our fallen heroes and my fallen brothers and sisters. I love advocating for our Gold Star families, because for them Memorial Day is every day.

Our men and women in uniform and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice are interwoven into the fabric of this nation — their blood is in the very red of the American flag. We honor them by not just remembering, but how we live our lives as Americans, and how we care for this nation that they fought, bled and died for.

We want to ensure their sacrifices were not in vain by doing everything we can to ensure our nation remains free, just and strong.

In all of known history, only 5% of mankind have had the freedoms we enjoy in America today. It is all we’ve known, but yet historically freedom is rare, precious and it is fragile. Our freedom did not come free, but it was paid for those who gave their last full measure of devotion.

In recent wars, nearly 3.5 million men and women in uniform have deployed during the campaigns in Iraq, Afghanistan, and throughout the Middle East, and more than 7,000 lost their lives. I encourage each family to learn the stories of some of our fallen and remember their names. I am in awe of the stories of our local heroes who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. I often think of the incredible and inspiring stories of Specialist Jeremy Jones, Major Franklin L. Knudsen, Staff Sgt. Tricia L. Jameson and Corporal Daegan Page.

SPC Jeremy Jones, 25, of Omaha, was killed June 27, 2006, while he was serving in Iskandariyah with the 1st Battalion of the 67th Armor Regiment based in Fort Hood, Texas. He had been in Iraq since November after re-enlisting in the Army in April. Jones graduated from Millard West High in 1999 and was the father of two.

Staff Sgt. Tricia L. Jameson, 34, of Omaha, was killed July 14, 2005, near Trebil when a roadside bomb exploded near her ambulance as it approached wounded Marines. Jameson, a member of the 313th Medical Company of Lincoln, had been in Iraq for just three weeks. She was a 1989 graduate of Millard South and attended Central Community College in Columbus.

Corporal Daegan Page was one of the last people killed as we exited Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. He died trying to help people escape the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Or, a deeply personal story from my very own team, American hero Major Franklin L. Knudtson. Major Knudtson was an airman who was killed in November 1952 in England when his aircraft went down during a mission. He was from Lincoln and is the very grandfather of our legislative director, Jeff Kratz. He had three daughters and left behind and amazing wife who gave everything she could to raise them into incredible women.

There are many, many others we can remember today. These are just a few.

I ask that we reflect upon those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, pay tribute to the fallen and never forget the families they left behind. It was an honor to serve, but it is an even greater honor to care for, using the words of Abraham Lincoln, the widows and the orphans of our fallen heroes.

To Gold Star families: My heart is with you on this sacred day — today and every day. We will never, ever forget your heroes because they are our heroes too, and you are our nation’s treasures.