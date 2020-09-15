Midlands Voices: Mexico celebrates its independence, values its ties to Nebraska

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every year, on the night of Sept. 15, Mexicans gather with their families to celebrate the Cry of Independence — El Grito de Independencia. This powerful act initiates the ceremonies of Mexican Independence Day, which continue on Sept. 16 marked by a military parade, mariachi concerts, gastronomy showcases and more.

Our way of celebrating our independence is unique. On the eve of Independence Day, the president of Mexico re-enacts the Cry of Independence from the balcony of the National Palace in Mexico City, shouting the names of the independence heroes, ending the Grito with the threefold shout of “Viva Mexico!” This act originally occurred in 1810 in the town of Dolores in the state of Guanajuato, when priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, Father of the Mexican Independence, issued a call to arms, prompting the Mexican War of Independence.

All ambassadors and consuls of Mexico around the world replicate the Cry of Independence in their respective localities. Mexicans living in Mexico and abroad take this opportunity to reflect on our history and culture and in the many little details and important moments of greatness, sadness and tragedy which compose the chapters of our millenary history.