MIDLANDS VOICES

Midlands Voices: Mexico GM corn ban has detrimental effects – follow the science

War, drought and extreme weather have caused worldwide wheat and grain shortages, and an increase in food prices.

It’s fascinating to listen to past generations of farmers and all they have lived through. Many of the stories revolve around how their lives have changed with the adoption of new technology like electricity, tractors, GPS, variable rate fertilizer and seeding prescriptions. These changes eased the physical and mental burdens of farming, improved yields, quality and consistency of agricultural production, as well as reduced our impact on the environment.

Just as impactful is the technology that we have in the very seeds we plant.

Genetic technology has increased the resiliency of our crops to meet a growing population and reach new markets. Genetically modified (GM) crops have allowed me and farmers across the U.S. to farm with reduced tillage and chemical application. Genetic technology has also decreased the time it takes to raise a crop on the same fields my grandfather spent a lifetime tilling, cultivating and harvesting with horses and early tractors. GM crops allow us to produce a better, healthier crop on less land than those in the generations before us.

It is outrageous that the Biden administration, having just passed a huge spending bill for Climate Smart Agriculture, is shying away from supporting the very technology that allows American farmers to become more climate and environmentally friendly. Mexico has published a decree calling for a phase-out of GM corn for human consumption in Mexico by January of 2024. This is detrimental to not only U.S. farmers but the Mexico economy. If the GM corn ban is implemented, the World Perspectives, Inc. (WPI) study estimates that Mexico will create an additional $5.6 billion burden for the economy just to afford the same amount of product they currently have. The WPI report also finds that the first year the GM ban is implemented, tortilla prices will increase by 30% and then 42% in the second year. Talk about destructive to an economy and consumers in Mexico. It is doubtful Mexico will be able to fully replace the lost U.S. products used for human consumption and possibly livestock feed, no matter where they look to purchase corn.

It is Ambassador Katherine Tai’s job to protect, support and expand trade for U.S. products, including agriculture. However, this administration and the office of United States Trade Representative (USTR) have been incredibly timid about engaging in trade discussions abroad. In fact, they’ve been flat-out absent. Mexican President AMLO has clearly violated the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact by issuing a decree to ban the imports of GM corn. USTR has failed to firmly stand in support of the science that time and time again has proven GMs are not only safe but also necessary to produce enough food and agricultural products for a growing world. In doing so, Ambassador Tai is hanging U.S. farmers out to dry, and crumbling to demands that are out of touch with reality. Agriculture uses science, and Mexico’s decree doesn’t follow decades of science we’ve used and trusted. I still trust the science and you should too.

In the strongest terms, I implore Ambassador Tai to initiate an enforcement case within the USMCA rules. It’s vital to the success of U.S. farmers, agriculture, and our country’s economy. We must stand up for what is right, science-based, and ultimately the best decision for the U.S. economy. We cannot and will not allow opinions to trump science.

Andy Jobman is a farmer from Gothenburg, Nebraska, and Nebraska Corn Growers Association president.

