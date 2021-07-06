Midlands Voices: Money, politics and Nebraska environmental regulation

Failure of the State of Nebraska to avert an environmental disaster at the Alt-En ethanol plant in Mead is a familiar story of money and politics at work to create a public health problem. For example:

2018: Two ethanol production companies make political contributions to Gov. Pete Ricketts: $55,500 from KAAPA and $55,000 from Green Plains.

2019: Gov. Ricketts asks for state legislation to merge the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality with the Nebraska Energy Office. The Legislature approves the merger, creating Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).

2019: NDEE director Jim Macy, an appointee of Gov. Ricketts, develops a $3 million grant proposal to subsidize private companies to add ethanol pumps throughout the state. The grant would be funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET), on whose board Director Macy sits, along with several other appointees of Gov. Ricketts. Meanwhile, Mead residents, suffering from an outbreak of medical ailments, are pleading with NDEE to enforce environmental regulations against the local Alt-En ethanol plant, which is using pesticide-treated seeds in ethanol production.