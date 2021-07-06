Midlands Voices: Money, politics and Nebraska environmental regulation

Failure of the State of Nebraska to avert an environmental disaster at the Alt-En ethanol plant in Mead is a familiar story of money and politics at work to create a public health problem. For example:
2018: Two ethanol production companies make political contributions to Gov. Pete Ricketts: $55,500 from KAAPA and $55,000 from Green Plains.
2019: Gov. Ricketts asks for state legislation to merge the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality with the Nebraska Energy Office. The Legislature approves the merger, creating Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).
2019: NDEE director Jim Macy, an appointee of Gov. Ricketts, develops a $3 million grant proposal to subsidize private companies to add ethanol pumps throughout the state. The grant would be funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET), on whose board Director Macy sits, along with several other appointees of Gov. Ricketts. Meanwhile, Mead residents, suffering from an outbreak of medical ailments, are pleading with NDEE to enforce environmental regulations against the local Alt-En ethanol plant, which is using pesticide-treated seeds in ethanol production.
2020: The NET board votes to fund the ethanol subsidies instead of higher-ranking conservation proposals, including conservation easements. Meanwhile, Mead residents plead in vain for assistance. Entomologists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln conclude that a 100% die-off of bees at their research facility is attributable to pollution from the Alt-En plant. Two Nebraska taxpayers file suit against NET, alleging ineligibility of for-profit companies for NET grants. NET holds extra meetings during the COVID pandemic to clean up the record so that the ethanol grants can be distributed.
2021: The Guardian newspaper breaks the Alt-En story nationwide. NDEE begins to enforce environmental standards against Alt-En, which shuts down amid a spill of contaminated water. University of Nebraska and Creighton University medical center personnel meet with Mead residents to assess the extent of Alt-En’s environmental damage. A bill is passed by the Legislature to prohibit use of pesticide-treated seed in ethanol production. Amid calls for investigations of its passivity at the Mead plant, NDEE drops its NET proposal. The initiative to clean up the mess at Mead is taken by pesticide manufacturers.
This is not to say that political contributions are necessarily corrupting, or that the governor’s NDEE office has its priorities backward, but the sequence of events suggests something in Nebraska state government is amiss.
State government under Gov. Ricketts may not be for sale, but no one will blame Mead residents for thinking they might have been noticed more had they only paid attention to how our political contribution system works.
John Janovy, Jr. is a professor emeritus with the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.