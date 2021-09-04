Midlands Voices: More construction workers needed if infrastructure plans are to succeed

It’s Labor Day weekend, and it’s appropriate to thank all of those Americans who build the core infrastructure that allow us to enjoy clean water, sanitary wastewater, and modern electric, natural gas and telecommunication systems.

Over the next year, there will be a large volume of new resources coming from the federal government to the 19,000 businesses in the American utility construction industry and its 575,000 employees to build or repair our nation’s deficient infrastructure. The U.S. Senate just passed a $1.2 trillion core infrastructure bill that will lead to hundreds of new projects to rebuild crumbling water systems, upgrade deficient bridges and roads, install new high-speed broadband lines, and improve many other public works you use every day.

We are thankful for Congress’s recognition that our nation’s pipes and highways need more resources, and we are eagerly awaiting this money to be allocated to projects by state infrastructure fund managers. But we’re going to need more Americans to join us on these new job sites.