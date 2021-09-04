Midlands Voices: More construction workers needed if infrastructure plans are to succeed

It’s Labor Day weekend, and it’s appropriate to thank all of those Americans who build the core infrastructure that allow us to enjoy clean water, sanitary wastewater, and modern electric, natural gas and telecommunication systems.
Over the next year, there will be a large volume of new resources coming from the federal government to the 19,000 businesses in the American utility construction industry and its 575,000 employees to build or repair our nation’s deficient infrastructure. The U.S. Senate just passed a $1.2 trillion core infrastructure bill that will lead to hundreds of new projects to rebuild crumbling water systems, upgrade deficient bridges and roads, install new high-speed broadband lines, and improve many other public works you use every day.
We are thankful for Congress’s recognition that our nation’s pipes and highways need more resources, and we are eagerly awaiting this money to be allocated to projects by state infrastructure fund managers. But we’re going to need more Americans to join us on these new job sites.
Our industry was suffering from a shortage of employees before the pandemic. Just this year, construction businesses will need to hire 430,000 new employees, and another million by 2023, just to keep up with present requirements, according to an analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Companies are significantly raising wages and adding benefits to attract qualified talent, but will these efforts by private companies be enough to find enough employees for the $1.2 trillion now available for new projects?
Construction companies today are already facing employee retention issues, with the good workers facing offers of higher wages and more benefits in competing industry businesses. Competition keeps a business healthy through increased pressure of efficiency, but worker shortages can distort a labor market.
Workforce development should be the next issue tackled by Congress. The U.S. Department of Labor, private industry, non-profits such as SkillsUSA, unions, state workforce development agencies, and K-12 school systems are doing their best to promote the trades to new generations.
Congress has introduced some workforce development legislation this session, but these bills have languished, or they should be improved to attract more bipartisan support.
Washington should also avoid bad legislation or regulations that will shrink the construction workforce. A Trump-era executive order, since repealed, expanded federal apprenticeship programs but specifically excluded construction businesses, which made no sense since 65% of existing registered programs are in the construction trades.
The Biden administration must expand any new apprenticeship programs into the American construction industry, especially into those trades building our new infrastructure. Democratic leaders also want to include in their infrastructure legislation mandated “project labor agreements,” which will make it difficult or impossible for non-union contractors to bid on projects. These agreements would shrink the labor pool and would worsen the serious workforce capacity challenges my industry is currently facing.
College graduates will not fill most of my industry’s open positions, so it is incumbent on Congress and state governments to leave no stone unturned to help private construction employers find Americans and legal immigrants to satisfy their employment needs.
Our economy is expanding, and businesses are hiring, but now employers cannot locate enough people with the appropriate skill sets. The companies making up the U.S. utility construction industry are looking for employees today for these upcoming projects of tomorrow — and we are coming up short.
Ryan Kinning is the vice president of Penro Construction Company, based in Pender, Nebraska, and is the chairman-elect of the National Utility Contractors Association, the trade association of America’s utility construction industry.