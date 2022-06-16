Midlands Voices: More mental health support, fewer labels needed in wake of gun violence

Once again, multiple mass shootings has our nation’s attention and once again, we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families, friends and communities. The horrendous and gut-wrenching deaths of 19 precious children and their two brave teachers have us, again, begging policymakers to please do something.

There are no magic words that can be recited and “poof,” problem solved. What is needed is the political will to put personal agendas aside and come together to find meaningful and effective solutions. It is past the time to admit that this is a problem which the United States experiences far more than any other country in the world. In fact, use of firearms is now the leading cause of death for children in our country.

This is a multi-faceted challenge that cannot be solved with a simplistic, singular focus. We must be especially careful when we quickly assume mental illness is the root cause of these mass, violent occurrences.

A recent study published in the journal of Psychological Medicine states, “These data suggest that other difficulties, such as legal problems, substance and alcohol use, and difficulty coping with life events seem more useful foci for prevention and policy than an emphasis on serious mental illness,” said study co-author Dr. Paul Appelbaum, a Columbia psychiatrist.

Dr. Joel Dvoskin, a clinical and forensic psychologist, who served on the American Psychological Association’s Task Force on Reducing Gun Violence said that “Very few of these mass shooters have had a diagnosed mental disorder of any kind. That doesn’t mean that they were doing fine. I think the better rhetoric to use [instead of] mentally ill is people who are in crisis. Anybody who’s in a crisis of despair or rage … that doesn’t mean they’re going to shoot anybody but they ought to get help.”

A 2018 FBI report on the characteristics of active shooters declares that “absent specific evidence, careful consideration should be given to social and contextual factors that might interact with any mental illness before concluding that an active shooting was caused by mental illness. Declarations that all active shooters must simply be mentally ill are misleading and unhelpful.”

People with a mental illness or addiction must fight through and against stigma in a fashion no one with a physical illness would accept. When policymakers render blanket statements that more mental health services is the solution to gun violence this only perpetuates stigma, making people less willing to reach out for help for fear of labels. Using the word, “evil” and “mental illness” in the same breath is not fair, accurate or conducive to solution-oriented dialogue.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness asserted that “Pointing to mental illness doesn’t get us closer as a nation to solving the problem and doing so leads to discrimination and stigma against those with mental illness — who are more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators. People across the globe live with mental illness, but only in the U.S. do we have an epidemic of senseless and tragic mass shootings.”

It is up to each of us to change the narrative surrounding gun violence. Those with mental illness and addictions need our support and encouragement, not a label that immediately connects them to horrific events such as those in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. The status quo is no longer acceptable. We must come together and find the heart and courage to demand change.