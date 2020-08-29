Midlands Voices: More protections needed for Nebraska's packing plant workers

American essential workers come in all stripes, but in the meatpacking industry, this workforce is largely composed of immigrants: nearly 67% in Nebraska, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Now consider that 1 in 6 coronavirus deaths in our state are linked to the meatpacking industry.
While all essential workers deserve protections during the pandemic, the immigrant communities putting protein on our dinner tables are especially at risk. Perhaps because these communities are vulnerable and marginalized, Gov. Pete Ricketts has failed to treat this situation as the crisis it is. That’s no excuse; it’s certainly not who we are as Americans.
Here in Nebraska, our meatpacking workers hail from Somalia, Vietnam and all across Latin America. These workers keep our state’s economy afloat; along with their fellow immigrant families and neighbors, they contribute $949 million in annual taxes and hold $2.9 billion in annual spending power, according to the bipartisan nonprofit New American Economy.
Nationwide, immigrants represent around 40% of the meatpacking industry. They’re essential, and essentially unprotected.
In early May, as cases rose, the Nebraska Department of Health stopped counting the number of people falling ill in individual plants. One May study by the University of Nebraska Medical Center surveyed meatpacking workers, and found that 30% had received no information at all from their employers about COVID-19, while more than 72% felt they were at high risk for the disease. Ricketts announced state officials would no longer share how many workers at each plant were sickened.
In response, workers have organized in Lexington, Grand Island and Crete. The children, siblings and friends of meatpacking employees have held signs outside the plants calling for sanitation measures and personal protective equipment (PPE). Since April, the grassroots organization I co-founded — Stand in for Nebraska — has held Saturday car parades, honking outside meatpacking plants to show solidarity. We are also organizing our 4,000 Nebraskan members on Facebook, since the pandemic has prevented in-person gatherings.
For us, this work grows from the Midwestern tradition of standing up in church to speak on faith, justice and humanity.
State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha also spoke out after he saw his own father perish from COVID-19. He introduced a bill to provide more protective gear, enforce stricter social distancing requirements and raise the most basic safety standards for meatpacking workers. The last week of July, that bill fell short at the Legislature by two votes.
Ricketts recently told the Associated Press, “Of course you hope you’d learn from your experience to do a better job going forward in the future, and that’s what we’ve done.”
And yet under his leadership, workers have been told to keep toiling, shoulder to shoulder. Workers with symptoms said they were told to report to the human resources department or the facility’s company nurse, instead of seeking outside medical help. Many were offered incentives like special weekly or biweekly pandemic bonuses of $400 to $600.
During this pandemic, production has increased, but at a terrible cost. Data collected by the Food and Environment Reporting Network shows that more than 39,829 meatpacking plant workers have contracted the virus across the United States. Hundreds have died.
It’s been decades now since state programs brought immigrants to live and work in Nebraska through a visa program that welcomed workers with open arms. Looking back, that feels like a different America. To our elected officials: We are again calling on you to protect our essential workers, respect their human rights and enforce new health precautions that will allow them to work with dignity.
Nebraska’s meatpackers — both American and foreign-born — deserve better. Gov. Ricketts, don’t let them down.
Carol Flora, of Lincoln, is a co-founder of the Stand In For Nebraska advocacy group.
